Who is the Houston Rockets No. 1 Option Heading Into the 2024-25 Season
In just his third NBA season, Houston Rockets big man Alperen Sengun had a breakout year and led his team in scoring, finishing third in Most Improved Player voting.
Sengun's solid season led to the 21-year-old entering All-Star conversations early in his career as the former first round pick led the team in scoring with 21.1 points per game while shooting 53.7% from the field.
The Rockets' second leading scorer last year was Jalen Green, who averaged 19.6 points per game while shooting 42.3% from the floor. Prior to Sengun's breakout year, Green was the Rockets' leading scorer, averaging over 22 points per game in 2022-23.
With the 2024-25 season on the horizon, however, Sengun, Green and a few other Houston players will be vying to be the Rockets' No. 1 option on offense.
While Sengun had a more productive and efficient season last year, Green was remarkable down the stretch, averaging 24.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and four assists over the final 25 games of the 2023-24 season.
If Green is able to replicate his late-season performance this year, the former No. 2 overall pick will likely take over as the team's primary scoring option once again.
After Sengun's solid year, however, Rockets' coach Ime Udoka could elect to run his offense through the Turkish big man because he is a much more efficient scorer than Green.
In addition to the two aforementioned players, rookie guard Reed Sheppard could also factor into the equation if he gets off to a good start in his first professional season. Despite being such a young prospect, the former Kentucky standout is a knockdown shooter who can make an impact in Houston's offense from day one.
In college, Sheppard shot 53.6% from the field and a whopping 52.1% from 3-point range while taking nearly four and a half attempts per game. Sheppard's hot shooting continued in the Las Vegas Summer League, where the rookie guard averaged 20 points per game while shooting over 50% from the floor.
If Sheppard continues to impress, he will have a chance to be the Rockets' No. 1 option by the end of the season.
