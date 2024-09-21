Inside The Rockets

Who Makes Biggest Difference for Rockets?

Houston Rockets point guard Fred VanVleet elevated the team's ceiling last season.

Jeremy Brener

Apr 11, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Houston Rockets guard Fred VanVleet (5) looks to move the ball Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) during the third quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images
While Houston Rockets guard Fred VanVleet isn't exactly part of the team's long-term vision, he still plays an extremely key role on the team.

CBS Sports analyst James Herbert called VanVleet the "biggest difference-maker" on the Rockets roster.

"VanVleet didn't get as much buzz as big man Alperun Sengun last season, but he might have been the Rockets' biggest difference-maker. Despite having a bunch of other guys who can theoretically initiate, Houston's offense fell off a cliff when VanVleet was on the bench. In his first season with the team, the 30-year-old guard did exactly what he was signed to do. He kept the team organized, forced defenders to account for him deep behind the 3-point line and pestered opponents' ballhandlers at the point of attack. It was also the first time in his eight-year career that he averaged more than eight assists per game," Herbert writes.

VanVleet's career high in assists showcased his ability to get his teammates involved. Considering how many mouths there are to feed in Houston, that isn't an easy task. However, VanVleet gave the Rockets a sense of direction last season and found a way to bridge some gaps in the offense.

He still has room to grow and develop, and his familiarity with his teammates going into his second season will only make that job easier.

Jeremy Brener

