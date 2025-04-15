Who Moves on to See the Rockets in Round 1?
The Houston Rockets have known for a while that they would be playing in their first postseason run in five years. However, Houston is still waiting to see if it will face the Golden State Warriors or the Memphis Grizzlies. The two teams will battle for the seventh seed in the Play-In Tournament, and the winner will take on an energetic and physical Rockets team. Both teams have valid arguments for why they believe they can win.
The Golden State Warriors are confident in their experience, defense, and future Hall of Fame point guard Stephen Curry.
Curry is a major factor behind their success on the offensive end. He is one of the deadliest half-court players in league history. His unprecedented 3-point shooting creates disadvantages for opposing defenses, and his dynasty partner, Draymond Green, is an expert at creating open spaces for Curry to exploit.
The addition of Jimmy Butler is significant but could become more complicated if his injury against the Los Angeles Clippers limits his abilities.
The Warriors will beat the Grizzlies if Curry and Butler steadily contribute to the offense and open shots for their role players. The defense must also be on point to slow down the dynamic scoring of Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane.
Those three players will play a significant role for Memphis if the Grizzlies win against Golden State. Ja Morant is the driving force for the team. He is the heart of the team and the attitude leader, giving the Grizzlies an edge to their on-court personalities. He's also adept at opening spaces for his teammates, especially his top two running mates.
Bane is a dynamic scorer who can shoot from long distances and finish strong at the rim. Jackson Jr. is a defensive specialist who can anchor the paint single-handedly. He also has scoring skills from in close and beyond the arc.
The Grizzlies will win against the Warriors if their top players can contribute at the same level they have all season. Ja Morant will prove to be too explosive and dynamic to be stopped, and his teammates will hit enough open threes to stay ahead of Golden State.
Both teams have negative factors that could sink their chances as well. Golden State turns the ball over at the fifth-worst rate in the league. The Grizzlies are just ahead as both teams struggled with giveaways throughout the season.
The Rockets are preparing for either team to advance, but both teams have a legitimate shot at securing the seventh seed and meeting the Rockets in the first round of the playoffs.