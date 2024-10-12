Why Fred VanVleet's Recent Comments Shouldn't be Surprising
The Houston Rockets have long sought a surefire, bonafide point guard. Remember the John Wall trade?
Or the Russell Westbrook trade? Or how about the Chris Paul trade?
Or what about the Kevin Porter Jr. point guard experiment? Better yet...remember the Ty Lawson trade?
Of course you remember that, because it would be impossible to forget that one.
Last offseason, the Rockets nabbed Fred VanVleet from the Toronto Raptors, as they sought a player who was capable of being a consummate professional both on and off the court.
Not to mention his defensive ability.
VanVleet averaged 17.4 points, 8.1 assists, and 38.7 percent from long-range, while also being one of the best in assist-to-turnover ratio.
Which many view as the best gauge of a point guard.
VanVleet's deal gave sticker shock to some, as many questioned his $128.5 million deal, even though the final season is a non-guaranteed year.
However, if there was any question about FVV's long-term future in Houston, he put that to bed this week.
"I didn’t come here to be a rental. I didn’t come here to be a free agent [again]. I came here for a long-term home. I’ve loved my time here so far. I think I have a good understanding with management and the coaches about what the future looks like with this team.
The business will always take care of itself. I don’t really get too concerned with that stuff. That stuff will work itself out. But I think my family and I will be in Texas. I came here for a home, and I think I found one."
Although this was an unpopular sentiment from some within the Rockets fanbase, it shouldn't be surprising. VanVleet didn't leave the Toronto Raptors just to play in Houston for a handful of years.
And given how much the Rockets' brass values him, we shouldn't expect him not to be with the franchise in the coming years.
