Why Rockets' Alperen Sengun Earns Nikola Jokic Comparisons

Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun is often seen in a similar light as Nikola Jokic.

Dec 8, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) drives at Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) in the second quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Alperen Sengun is entering his fourth season with the Houston Rockets, and his career so far has mirrored one of the best players in the NBA.

CBS Sports writer Jasmyn Wimbish claims that Sengun and three-time MVP Nikola Jokic have similarities in their games.

"A breakout season was cut short for Sengun, but he still did enough to finish third for Most Improved Player. He's often compared to Nikola Jokic, primarily because his court vision and passing echo that of the three-time MVP. But he's his own player, one that Houston should see as a building block for its future. Sengun's strength and finesse around the rim make it difficult to defend him when he catches the ball on the move. He's also a great rebounder and puts teammates in the right spot for easy shots. Statistically speaking, his first three years are on par with what Jokic did, and while he may not be on the perennial MVP trajectory, it's always a positive when you're mentioned in the same company as a future Hall of Famer," Wimbish writes.

It isn't fair for Sengun to be compared to Jokic because it sets him up for failure. It's a really high bar to reach, but Sengun may end up close to him.

He just turned 22 years old, but he already is averaging 21.1 points, 9.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game. That's similar than Jokic's 18.5 points, 10.7 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game that he averaged in his third season.

Will Sengun ever get to Jokic's 26/12/9 that he posted this past season? It remains to be seen, but instead of building an expectation that he will hit those high marks, the Rockets should accept the fact that they still have one of the league's top rising talents in the building.

