Why Houston Rockets Guard Amen Thompson Could be Even Better in 2024-25
After a solid rookie season from former lottery pick Amen Thompson, the talented jumbo guard seems to be in for an even better sophomore campaign.
Following a year that saw the 21-year-old average 9.5 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 53.6% from the floor, Thompson has reportedly gotten even bigger over the offseason.
According to Houston Chronicle reporter Michael Shapiro, Thompson's offseason improvements drew praise from head coach Ime Udoka.
"Udoka said Thompson's work in the weight room 'stood out' during the team's summer scrimmages in Los Angeles," Shapiro wrote.
If Thompson did add more muscle to his frame, he will be an even better rebounder in the coming season and could improve as a finisher around the rim. While Thompson's size was already one of his advantages, adding more strength will allow him to finish through contact more consistently in the paint.
Aside from adding weight, Thompson said that he also may have grown in height over the offseason as well.
Last year, Thompson was listed at 6-foot-7, but could be even taller heading into the 2024-25 season.
"I feel a lot different," Thompson said. “Just getting stronger, getting faster. A lot of growth this summer and I feel like that's translating to the court. ... People keep telling me [I'm getting taller]. I hope so. I'm going to start saying I'm 6-8."
While is seems unlikely that Thompson's height has increased, he is still just 21-years-old, meaning a small growth spurt is not out of the question. According to a 1988 Sports Illustrated article from Bruce Newman, NBA Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman grew from 5-9 as a 19-year-old to 6-8 just two years later.
If accounts of Thompson's increased height and strength are accurate, the skilled guard could be in store for a breakout season in year two.
