Inside The Rockets

Why Rockets Haven't Signed Alperen Sengun to Extension

The Houston Rockets have just one year left on Alperen Sengun's contract.

Jeremy Brener

Mar 10, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) before the game against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 10, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) before the game against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports / darren yamashita-usa today sports
In this story:

The Houston Rockets are likely hoping that they can keep Alperen Sengun in Clutch City for a long time.

However, they have yet to sign him to a contract extension despite being a restricted free agent at the end of the 2024-25 season.

Bleacher Report writer Eric Pincus theorizes as to why Sengun is still waiting for his long-term deal.

"The Houston Rockets saw Alperen Şengün emerge as one of the top-scoring big men in the league. He's presumably staying long-term, but the question may be timing. If the team chooses to keep Fred VanVleet past this season on his $44.9 million team option, a Şengün extension may be forthcoming. If the team wants to get back under the cap in 2025, Şengün may need to wait," Pincus writes. "It's all about Houston's future plans, as Şengün's cap hold is just $16.3 million as a restricted free agent. The team may choose to wait to maintain flexibility."

Sengun, 22, could become one of the best centers in the league, and if he makes another jump in the 2024-25 season like he did last year, he could warrant a max deal from the Rockets in the summer.

But given their potential plans with Fred VanVleet and fellow impending free agent Jalen Green, Sengun will have to be patient before his payday.

Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News