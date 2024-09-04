Why Rockets Haven't Signed Alperen Sengun to Extension
The Houston Rockets are likely hoping that they can keep Alperen Sengun in Clutch City for a long time.
However, they have yet to sign him to a contract extension despite being a restricted free agent at the end of the 2024-25 season.
Bleacher Report writer Eric Pincus theorizes as to why Sengun is still waiting for his long-term deal.
"The Houston Rockets saw Alperen Şengün emerge as one of the top-scoring big men in the league. He's presumably staying long-term, but the question may be timing. If the team chooses to keep Fred VanVleet past this season on his $44.9 million team option, a Şengün extension may be forthcoming. If the team wants to get back under the cap in 2025, Şengün may need to wait," Pincus writes. "It's all about Houston's future plans, as Şengün's cap hold is just $16.3 million as a restricted free agent. The team may choose to wait to maintain flexibility."
Sengun, 22, could become one of the best centers in the league, and if he makes another jump in the 2024-25 season like he did last year, he could warrant a max deal from the Rockets in the summer.
But given their potential plans with Fred VanVleet and fellow impending free agent Jalen Green, Sengun will have to be patient before his payday.
