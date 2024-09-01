Why Reed Sheppard can Win Rookie of Year from the Rockets' Bench
The Houston Rockets have a promising young rookie in Reed Sheppard, drafted with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. Sheppard, despite being expected to come off the bench for the Houston Rockets, has a strong case for winning the NBA Rookie of the Year award.
Sheppard showcased his skills during the NBA Summer League, averaging 20.0 points, 5.3 assists, and 4.8 rebounds per game. His standout performance has already put him on the radar as a top contender for the Rookie of the Year award.
Sheppard’s ability to contribute on both sides of the court makes him a valuable asset. He is not just an elite shooter but also a high-impact facilitator and a defender. Even at 6-foot-3, 175 pounds, Sheppard can be a pest on defense and does a great job of getting into passing lanes. This versatility allows him to make a significant impact even in limited minutes.
Coming off the bench doesn’t necessarily mean limited opportunities. Sheppard is expected to play a crucial role for the Rockets, providing a spark and maintaining the team’s performance when the starters rest. His high usage rate in these minutes can lead to impressive stats, as he'll likely back up Fred VanVleet at the point guard position.
The Rockets are transitioning out of the rebuilding phase, developing young talent while also incorporating key veterans to make a playoff push. This environment can provide Sheppard with ample opportunities to showcase his skills and take on significant responsibilities, even as a bench player, with guided development.
There have been instances in NBA history where bench players have won major awards. For example, Ben Gordon won the Sixth Man of the Year award as a rookie in 2005. If Sheppard consistently delivers high-impact performances, he can certainly be in the conversation for Rookie of the Year.
