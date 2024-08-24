Why the Houston Rockets are on the Rise Entering the 2024-25 NBA Season
The Houston Rockets are entering the 2024-25 NBA season with renewed optimism and a clear vision for the future. Under the leadership of head coach Ime Udoka, the Rockets have made significant strides in rebuilding their roster and establishing a competitive team. The addition of key players like Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks has bolstered their lineup, providing both experience and skill.
Houston went 41-41 last season, which was a 19-win increase from the 2022-23 season. If they can develop key players, watch veteran talent lead and mentor, then there's reason to believe that the Rockets will be a competitive team once again, perhaps even eyeing the playoffs.
One of the most exciting aspects of the Rockets’ current roster is the development of their young talent. Jalen Green, the second overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, has shown flashes of brilliance and is expected to take on a more prominent role this season. Alongside him, Jabari Smith Jr. and Alperen Şengün are also poised to make significant contributions.
The Rockets’ front office has been strategic in their approach, focusing on building a team that can compete in the highly competitive Western Conference. Their efforts have not gone unnoticed, with analysts like David Aldridge noting that the Rockets are, "definitely on the right path." This season, the team aims to improve on their previous record and make a push for the playoffs.
With a mix of seasoned veterans and promising young players, the Houston Rockets are a team to watch. Their journey toward becoming a formidable force in the NBA is well underway, and fans have plenty to be excited about as the new season approaches.
