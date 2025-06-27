Why the Houston Rockets Had no Choice but to Bring Fred VanVleet Back
The Houston Rockets have been the most active team since being eliminated from the playoffs. After a 52-win season, finishing second in the Western Conference and having their most successful season in the last five years, the Rockets didn't waste any time preparing for next season.
Steven Adams was set to become a free agent a few weeks after the season ended, which meant the Rockets were the only team that could negotiate with him until the NBA free agent season began in July. The Rockets didn't want it to get to that point. Adams and the Rockets worked out a new three-year deal to keep Adams in Houston
The Rockets then turned their attention to head coach Ime Udoka. Despite having two more years left on his deal, the Rockets and Udoka agreed to a contract extension that made him one of the highest-paid coaches in the NBA.
The Rockets had another important possible free agent in Fred VanVleet. VanVleet originally signed a three-year max deal with the Rockets in the Summer of 2023, with the third year being a team option. The Rockets had until the end of the month to either pick up that option or VanVleet would become an unrestricted free agent.
Both sides had shown interest in the last several weeks in working out a new deal. The Rockets declined VanVleet's team option and signed him to a two-year, $50 million new contract. The agreement is a win for both sides as the Rockets still maintain their long-term flexibility while lowering VanVleet's 2025-2026 salary. VanVleet still receives his $50 million, just over two seasons instead of one.
Despite a down regular season for VanVleet, the Rockets realized they needed to bring back the veteran point guard. VanVleet, for the most part, has been the Rockets' only true point guard on the roster since joining the team.
The Rockets have drafted Amen Thompson and Reed Sheppard in the last two seasons, hoping one could take over as the backup point guard for now and the starting point guard in the future. Thompson has thrived at the forward position and has become a starter in the frontcourt. Sheppard struggled in his first season.
The Rockets are hoping that Sheppard will eventually develop into a legitimate point guard to take some of the pressure from VanVleet, but it is still a work in progress. For now, VanVleet is the Rockets' best option, and when he is not on the court, the Rockets struggle to establish their offense and avoid turnovers.
VanVleet is also the Rockets' leader on and off the court. Udoka sees VanVleet as a second coach on the court and trusts him probably more than anyone else on the team. VanVleet's importance goes well beyond the box score, and that is a big reason why the Rockets had no choice but to bring Fred VanVleet back next season.