Why the Houston Rockets Should Win Game 7
Throughout the Houston Rockets' seven-game series, there have been plenty of ups and downs. For many Rockets, this was their first taste of playoff basketball, and it showed early on in the series. The Rockets dropped Game 1, and the main topic after the game was how some players were nervous and didn't know what to expect.
After the Rockets' win in Game 2, Jalen Green told the media that the lights were bright, and it took him a while to adjust to the playoffs. Amen Thompson mentioned after the Rockets' win in Game 5 that he didn't feel like himself until the fourth quarter of Game 4. The Warriors have an advantage because their three top players have deep playoff runs or championships on their resumes.
However, despite the Rockets trailing the Warriors at one point 3-1 it seemed the series was a lot closer than the series deficit would indicate. In the Rockets three losses to the Warriors, they have either had the lead in the fourth quarter or were within three points in every game.
The Rockets have won both Game 5 and Game 6 in dominating fashion and have held a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter in all three of their wins. The Rockets would have won all three games by double digits, but the Warriors reserves made Game 6 a lot closer than it was in the fourth quarter.
Even beyond the final box score, if you look into the statistics for the series, the Rockets have dominated most of the major categories. Through the first six games, the Rockets have scored more points, shot a better percentage from 3-point range and the field overall, and pulled down more rebounds.
Of course, the number that stands out more than the series statistics. For most of the season, the Rockets were at the bottom of the league in shots from beyond the arc. The Rockets were a better shooting team after the start of the year, but not many people expected them to outshoot a team with Steph Curry on it.
The Rockets are not only outshooting the Warriors from deep, but they are doing it by a wide margin. The Rockets shoot 37.8% from 3-point range, while the Warriors only shoot 34.7% from beyond the arch. The Rockets also lead the Warriors in offensive and defensive rating through six games.
Of course, the only statistic that matters is wins and losses; currently, both teams are tied. The Rockets aren't a superteam, so it is beyond the realm of possibilities that they lose Game 7. However, the Rockets realize they have been the better team in this series, and if they play up to their capabilities, they should move on to Round 2 to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves.