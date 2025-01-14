Will Rockets Be Aggressive at Trade Deadline?
The Houston Rockets are just over three weeks away from the NBA Trade Deadline, and they have a chance to make a power play.
However, reports throughout the season have claimed that the Rockets are content with their current setup and aren't looking to make a move.
Bleacher Report writer Eric Pincus acknowledges the Rockets' willingness to keep things together, but believes that they shouldn't close the door on making a move either.
"The Rockets seem committed to holding with their roster, waiting instead until the summer to make bolder moves. Will the Sacramento Kings move De'Aaron Fox? If yes, Houston may try to stall that until after the playoffs," Pincus writes.
"Holding may increasingly make sense, given the team's second-best record in the Western Conference after several years of missing the postseason entirely. Still, if a team-friendly win-now opportunity arose, the Rockets would have the means to make a deal."
If the Rockets make a move, it will be a minor one. They want to see what this group has in a playoff run before making adjustments, because they may not need to make too many once this team shows out in a postseason setting.
The Rockets are back in action tomorrow against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. CT from inside Ball Arena.
