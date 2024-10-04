Will Rockets Continue to Invest in Jermaine Samuels?
The Houston Rockets are in the middle of training camp, and it could be the last for third-year pro Jermaine Samuels.
Samuels, 25, went undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft out of Villanova and spent his first season with the Fort Wayne Mad Ants in the G League. Samuels played well enough to warrant a two-way contract out of his second season, one he signed with the Houston Rockets.
Samuels made just 14 appearances in his first season in the NBA with the Rockets, but spent most of his time in the G League with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.
With Nate Williams, Jack McVeigh and N'Faly Dante occupying the three two-way spots on the team, Samuels' chances of sticking around the NBA roster are slim. He'll have to outplay at least one of them in order to get back on the two-way circuit.
As a 6-6 small forward, Samuels has the right size for the NBA. He can defend multiple positions, but his skills simply aren't on the same level as most of his professional teammates.
The Rockets will give him a shot during training camp, where he could earn his way back on a two-way deal, but as things stand now, we could be approaching the end of Samuels' time in Houston for the next few weeks.
