Will Phoenix Suns Keep or Deal Former Rockets Guard?
In one of the biggest trades so far in the NBA offseason, the Houston Rockets and Phoenix Suns were able to strike a deal that would send NBA superstar Kevin Durant to Houston, with Phoenix receiving Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, their No. 10 overall pick and five second-rounders.
Rumors had loomed for weeks that the deal was close to being done, but continued to be in limbo as the Suns were looking for the best return possible. Now that the deal is complete, fans and analysts have questioned what the Phoenix Suns' next move is with 23-year-old guard Jalen Green, as Phoenix already has two starting guards in Devin Booker and Bradley Beal.
One of the original rumors came from Jacob Ortiz of Legion Hoops, who reported the Suns would look to reroute Jalen Green.
The former No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft signed an extension with the Rockets last offseason, which was a three-year, $106 million deal with a player option after his second season.
Phoenix's trade rumors were then disputed by Arizona Sports Radio Talk Show host John Gambadoro, who stated Phoenix planned to keep Jalen Green and pair him alongside Devin Booker for the future.
Green started all 82 regular-season games for the second consecutive year, helping Houston finish with a 50-32 record and secure the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference. However, he was given flak for his lackluster performance in the playoffs, which seemingly could have been the nail in the coffin for Houston to be ready to depart with Green.
Green averaged 21.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists with Houston during his fourth NBA season. Now preparing for his fifth NBA season, if Green is to be kept in Phoenix, he would be under the wing of one of the best shooting guards in the league with Devin Booker.
The current report by John Gambardo is that Bradley Beal could be traded or bought out by Phoenix in the offseason, which could open up the pathway to start both Green and Booker together.
If this move can be made, then Green would have a great opportunity to showcase his scoring abilities alongside Booker, but the cards are seemingly still in Bradley Beal's hands. Beal's no-trade clause, which allows him to deny any trade he doesn't see fit for himself, presents a difficult decision for Phoenix. Because of his large contract as well, teams have been reluctant to reach out.
This will continue to be a situation to monitor heading into the summer, as the Suns will have a big decision to make on their future with former Rockets guard Jalen Green.