With 2nd Seed Clinched, Houston Rockets Should Take Cautious Approach
The Houston Rockets are heading to the playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season. They currently sit at 52-27 with only three games left in the regular season. The Rockets clinched a playoff spot a couple of weeks ago, and with the Los Angeles Lakers' loss on Tuesday, they are locked in as the No. 2 seed in the upcoming Western Conference playoffs.
Coming into the season, most experts and fans had the Rockets at best making the play-in and having to fight their way into the playoffs. Even as the season went on and the Rockets proved time after time that they were a legit team, many still believed they would fade at the end of the season and finish out of the top four.
The Rockets proved many people wrong and now have home-court advantage in the first round and at least the second round if they make it that far. Having your playoff seeding locked up with three games left is a luxury that most teams in the Western Conference do not have, as seeds three to eight are all separated by just two games.
With that second seed locked up, the Rockets can rest their top players. This situation is, whether it is beneficial to stay in rhythm and not rest players but risk the possibility of injury or rest your players and risk your team getting out of sync.
For a Rockets team that has dealt with its fair share of injuries, especially in the last two months, the best option is the best option. Going by the latest injury report, it seems the Rockets agree, as Fred VanVleet is listed as doubtful, and Jabari Smith and Alperen Sengun are listed as questionable.
Jalen Green has not missed a game in over two seasons but has dealt with different ailments all season. The Rockets are one of the youngest teams in the NBA, but the grind of an 82-game season can take its toll on any team. The Rockets will have almost a week off before the playoffs start, but injury risk also has to play a factor in any rest vs play decision.
As we approach Wednesday night's matchup, we should better understand the Rockets' strategy. The Rockets travel to Los Angeles to take on the Clippers before finishing their road regular season schedule on Friday against the Lakers.