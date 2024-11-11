Wizards vs. Rockets: Game Preview, Betting Odds
The Houston Rockets are hoping to grab a second win in as many days as they host the Washington Wizards at Toyota Center on Monday night.
The Rockets are fresh off of a 101-99 win against the Detroit Pistons yesterday, where the team struggled to close the game late, but eventually pulled it out thanks to some lucky bounces at the free throw line that went against Detroit.
Washington is in the middle of a four-game losing streak with its most recent defeat coming against the Orlando Magic last night on the road. The Wizards are hoping to put their losses behind them and move forward as they look to give it their best shot against a tough Rockets team on the rise.
Wizards vs. Rockets Information
- Date: Monday, November 11
- Time: 7:00 p.m. CT
- Betting Odds: Check out SI Sportsbook
Wizards vs. Rockets Injury Report
Washington Wizards
- SF Kyle Kuzma (OUT - groin)
- SF Saddiq Bey (OUT - knee)
- PG Malcolm Brogdon (OUT - hand)
Houston Rockets
- C Steven Adams (QUESTIONABLE - knee)
Wizards vs. Rockets Projected Starting Lineups
Washington Wizards
- PG Bub Carrington
- SG Jordan Poole
- SF Bilal Coulibaly
- PF Kyshawn George
- C Alex Sarr
Houston Rockets
- PG Fred VanVleet
- SG Jalen Green
- SF Dillon Brooks
- PF Jabari Smith Jr.
- C Alperen Sengun
