Young Rockets Named Trade Targets For Rival Teams
The Houston Rockets have an incredibly deep young core, and the harsh reality of the current roster is that not everybody will be around for the long haul.
Some could find their futures come to an end before tomorrow's 2 p.m. trade deadline, though it is unlikely.
A player that has seen his stock drop in recent weeks is Jabari Smith Jr., who has been on the sidelines with a broken hand.
Bleacher Report writer Greg Swartz suggests that the Utah Jazz could trade for Smith.
"There should be a mass exodus of veterans in Utah as the Jazz chase a top pick in the 2025 draft. Moving John Collins would open up a starting job for Smith, a 6'10" forward who could thrive in a larger role outside of Houston," Swartz writes.
Smith, 21, broke his hand on Jan. 3 before playing the Boston Celtics, and he has been out of the lineup ever since. The Rockets hope to get him back soon, but the reality is that the team hasn't skipped a beat since he's been out.
Amen Thompson took over his spot in the starting lineup and he doesn't appear to be relinquishing that moving forward. This puts Smith in a precarious position waiting to get back into action. He may not have a spot in the starting lineup when he returns, and that should get teams like the Jazz calling the Rockets to inquire about his availability.
Another player who could be on the move soon is Cam Whitmore, where he is listed as a potential piece for the Washington Wizards by Swartz.
"Whitmore has a ton of upside as a scorer. If the Rockets make a trade for Kevin Durant, Jimmy Butler or another veteran, the Wizards should try to get involved and pry Whitmore out," Swartz writes.
The Rockets likely won't make their big trade now, but Whitmore could be seen as a trade target for teams in order to give him an opportunity to rewrite his career and put him in a position to be a starter and key piece for a rebuilding team.
