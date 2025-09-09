Young Rockets’ Stars Deemed Potential Hall of Famers
More names were added to basketball royalty last weekend, as the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame added new members on Sept. 5 and 6.
In honor of that, ESPN released which current NBA players could be next, evaluating both locks, which players are on the bubble and more. Houston had four players, both past and preset, listed as locks. But it had two up-and-coming players tagged “circle back in a few years”: Alperen Sengun and Amen Thompson.
Those selections certainly make sense, as the team’s two young stars certainly have the most all-time upside outside of Durant.
Sengun, at still just 22, has already seen an ascendant first few seasons in the league. He’s now a one-time All-Star — having averaged 19.1 points, 10.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists last season — and has been vital to the team’s resurgence in the West.
Thompson has been similarly impactful, drafted at No. 4 just a few seasons ago, and already rising to be one of the team’s most important players on the wing. He averaged 14.1 points and 3.8 assists per game last season, and finished First-Team All-Defense alongside a fairly legendary crop.
Despite their current talent level, both players are still actively growing. Sengun continues to see year over year improvement, and Thompson stands to gain plenty more offensive opportunity with the team, and has clear pathways toward improvement with better ranged shooting and added play-making.
At this point, the addition to the shortlist means nothing. Both Thompson and Sengun are a decade plus of star-level play from Hall of Fame status. But they’re certainly in some elite company regardless.
Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren and Tyrese Haliburton just saw their first Finals appearance, with the former two added a championship to their resume. Evan Mobley is the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, and those like Cade Cunningham, Paolo Banchero and plenty more are close to achieving superstar status in the next few seasons.
For now, the two Rockets’ stars will have to continue proving themselves, though they’ll have a great chance entering next season on one of the league’s best teams.
The Rockets open up their 2025-26 campaign with a preseason bout against the Atlanta Hawks on Oct. 6, and will face off against the OKC Thunder on ring night on Oct. 21.