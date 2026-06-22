2026 NBA Mock Draft Round Up: Rockets Projections in Second Round

The 2026 NBA Draft is days away. The first round starts on Tuesday, June 23rd, while the second round falls on Wednesday, June 24th. The Houston Rockets hold two picks in this year's draft, albeit both fall in the second round.

We've already gone into great lengths to illustrate the importance of later round draft selections. Some of the more notable names to be picked in the second round include New York Knicks guard and Finals MVP Jalen Brunson, Denver Nuggets three-time MVP Nikola Jokic, Golden State Warriors super defender Draymond Green and San Antonio Spurs Hall of Famer and four-time NBA champion Manu Ginobili.To name a few.

The Rockets, themselves, have developed a pretty good history, as it pertains to drafting players in the second round. Dillon Brooks, Chandler Parsons, KJ Martin, Montrezl Harrell have all been rather good players in the league, at one point or another. And at one place or another (in some cases, multiple).

The Rockets hold the 39th and 53rd picks this year and could address a number of positions, as the team has multiple needs.

The mock drafts have been quite inconsistent, as it pertains to the Rockets. The selections have seemingly had a bit of a variety.

Which isn't unusual or exclusive to the Rockets, obviously. Everyone always has a different idea of what a team needs during draft season. Well, in all actuality, that's typically the case all season.

Because of the varied opinions regarding what the Rockets should do with their draft picks and who they should pick, it's worth compiling a round up of mock drafts and seeing who the Rockets are projected to select.

The challenge is that not many prognosticators compile a full two round mock draft. However, there were a handful this cycle, as illustrated below.

39. Houston Guard Emanuel Sharp

53. Auburn Wing/Guard Keyshawn Hall

39. Houston Guard Emanuel Sharp

53. North Carolina State Wing Quadir Copeland

39. Arkansas Wing/Forward Trevon Brazile

53. Ohio State Guard Bruce Thornton

39. South Florida Wing/Forward Izaiyah Nelson

53. Grand Canyon Wing/Guard Jaden Henley

39. Purdue Guard Braden Smith

53. Houston Guard Emanuel Sharp

There does seem to be a bit of a consensus here. Well, somewhat. Three of the five mock drafts have the Rockets selection Houston guard Emanuel Sharp.

It also seems like most believe the Rockets will select a wing or guard in this week's draft.

It will be interesting to see what happens.