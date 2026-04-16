Ahead of Rockets-Lakers Series, Lakers' JJ Redick Gives Update on Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves

The 2025-26 NBA regular season has come to a close. Now the games really matter. At least that's what we've grown accustomed to hearing from many of the top basketball voices within the field.

We've heard that nothing matters until the playoffs roll around. Which negates itself, because the teams are sotted where they are based on their success (or lack thereof) throughout the regular season.

The Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Lakers' opening round matchup is the NBA's main draw. Well, at least that's who the league has given the main draw on each night of their games throughout the series.

And it's not just because the Lakers are in pacific time in California, because even the games in Houston have a late tip-off. Certainly much later than normal, by Rockets standards.

Both teams limped to the finish line of the regular season, as both respective ball clubs find themselves dealing with impactful injuries. The timing has been different, however.

The Rockets were dealt their biggest blow before the regular season even started, as NBA champion point guard Fred VanVleet has been out with a torn ACL since a team minicamp in the Bahamas during the preseason.

Well, before the preseason, actually. The Rockets' blueprint shifted, at least on the offensive end, without VanVleet, as the team put an emphasis on second-chance scoring and offensive rebounds.

Which is a formula that revolved around Steven Adams, who is the best offensive rebounder of his generation. Adams, also, had season-ending ankle surgery in January, missing 50 total games and the last three months of the season.

Those two players won't be coming back this season for the Rockets. There's a zero percent chance.

On the Lakers side, they've been without both Austin Reaves and Luka Doncic essentially throughout the entire month of April, as they both got injured during the Lakers' 139-96 beat down against the Oklahoma City Thunder on April 2nd.

There's been questions about the potential of a return by both players. Lakers coach JJ Redick dismissed such chatter, when asked about the situation.

"They’re out indefinitely. I’m not going to have an update for you this week. They’re out indefinitely.”

The latest reporting from ESPN's Shams Charania is that Doncic will be rejoining the team on Friday, following a trip to Spain, which was designed for Doncic to receive a specific type of treatment that included hamstring injections. Doncic is supposed to be getting reevaluated.

Per Charania, Reaves' oblique injury will keep him away from the hardwood through at least the first week of May.