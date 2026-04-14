Lakers' Luka Doncic to be Re-Examined Friday to Determine Postseason Status for Rockets Series

The 2025-26 opening round postseason series between the Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets figures to have a considerable amount of fanfare. For starters, it'll be the first inter-conference postseason matchup between Kevin Durant and LeBron James.

Granted, they've faced off before in the postseason on multiple occasions. On the brightest stage, even, in the NBA Finals.

Both players were on different teams, at the time, as Durant was a member of the Golden State Warriors, while James played for the Cleveland Cavaliers, at the time. Durant's Warriors were victorious both times and he took home the NBA Finals MVP award both times.

This time around is different. It may be the last time that we get to see them face off in a postseason series. Both players are certainly nearing the end of their illustrious Hall of Fame careers.

The series will also not feature either team at full strength, unfortunately, which does dim the excitement of the matchup, for both sides. The Lakers are currently without Austin Reaves and Luka Doncic and the injuries were expected to keep both players out for the rest of the calendar year.

Reaves is dealing with a Grade 2 oblique strain to his left side and hasn’t played since April 2nd. Doncic is dealing with a Grade 2 hamstring injury to his left side, alike, and has even gone overseas, in hopes of an international remedy and/or solution.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Doncic is set for re-evaluation on Friday, to determine his official prognosis and updated status for the opening round postseason matchup.

“I’m told that Luka Doncic is traveling back to the United States from Spain later this week and re-joining the Lakers on Friday. But over the last week in Spain, the majority of that time, he’s been getting treatment on that hamstring, he’s had multiple injections as well, to see can he promote healing, can he quicken the timeline of his return.”

On the other side, Austin Reaves, grade two oblique strain. Initially, in early April, his timeline was four-to-six weeks. That would put him out at minimum the first week of May. Both of these guys, going into the playoffs, there is an expectation that they will be sidelined for an indefinite period of time.”

Charania had previously reported that Doncic would be re-evaluated on Tuesday, earlier on The Pat McAfee Show, but updated the date to Friday on ESPN’s NBA Today.