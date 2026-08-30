Alperen Sengun Featured on List of 50 Greatest European Players

Alperen Sengun is coming off a productive season with the Houston Rockets. Averaging 20.4 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 6.2 assists over 72 games, the center earned his second All-Star selection.

At 24 years old, there’s an argument to be made that he is already the best player from Turkey to play in the NBA. This background as an international star adds more responsibility for him to serve as a positive role model.

HoopsHype recently released an updated list of the 50 greatest European basketball players of all time. Sengun came in at No. 41 in the rankings.

“The Turkish big man has potential to make an even bigger leap eventually thanks to his excellent post-up game, solid face-up skills, and creative playmaking out of the center position. If Sengun can just improve his outside shooting, he could really start to make some noise and turn into a perennial All-Star... Regardless, he’s got All-NBA potential, and we’re waiting to see him get more consistent with his shooting before he reaches that level.”

Dec 15, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) shoots the ball over Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) n the first quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How High Can Sengun Climb?

With Sengun projected to have an All-NBA ceiling, there may be questions about how a potential selection in 2027 could impact his place in the greatest European player of all-time discussions. A new peak in his career would certainly take priority over adding numerous years of experience.

The lowest-rated All-NBA Team selection on HoopsHype’s list is Victor Wembanayama at No. 31. Wembanyama is also a two-time All-Star, one-time Defensive Player of the Year, and Western Conference Finals MVP. Though the 22-year-old has only played three years in the NBA, his current resume outweighs the career achievements of various European talents.

If Sengun can secure an All-NBA Team selection, he should be in serious consideration to take the No. 32 spot from fellow Turkish one-time All-Star Mehmet Okur. Although Okur won an NBA championship with the Detroit Pistons, the deep-range specialist came off the bench throughout Detroit’s run.

While the Rockets were most recently eliminated in the first round of the NBA Playoffs, Sengun has formidable teammates in Kevin Durant and Amen Thompson. The trio has the potential to lead Houston to another 50+ win season and get closer to an NBA championship.

Overall, Sengun is anticipated to become a bona fide franchise star for the Rockets in the coming years. He has already established himself as a notable talent from Europe within five years of entering the NBA.