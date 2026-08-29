Kevin Durant Explains Significance of Knicks Winning NBA Championship

After a 53-year drought, the New York Knicks are once again NBA champions. Despite trailing by double digits throughout various stretches of the NBA Finals series, the Knicks prevailed over the San Antonio Spurs in five games.

In an interview with Boardroom, Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant commented on New York’s championship performance.

“Not just because of the Knicks brand winning, but just the fashion they won those games in, it was insane. It really showed you the power dynamic in the NBA: a veteran team that was put together through trades… versus a team that drafted everybody that a lot of people would have loved to see win. For the Knicks to do it that way, I felt they made a statement.”

As explained by Durant, the Knicks did not draft the majority of their current players. Reigning NBA Finals MVP Jalen Brunson was signed as a free agent after his contract ended with the Dallas Mavericks. Meanwhile, Karl-Anthony Towns, OG Anunoby, and Mikal Bridges were all acquired via trade.

Jun 18, 2026; New York, NY, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) holds the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy during the Knicks ticker-tape parade and celebration on Broadway in downtown Manhattan. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Drafting Franchise Stars

As evidenced by the dynastic Golden State Warriors core of the 2010s, composed of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green, drafting is still considered a vital component to assembling a championship team. While free-agent signings, such as when Durant joined Golden State in 2016, can be major contributors too, it’s rare for the NBA Draft to be a non-factor.

At 37 years old, Durant has once again found himself as a new face for a franchise with homegrown talent. After the departure of James Harden in 2021, the Rockets fell to the bottom of the Western Conference standings and had a chance to rebuild through multiple trips to the draft lottery.

The likes of Reed Sheppard, Amen Thompson, Jabari Smith Jr., and Alperen Sengun were all selected by the Houston front office within the first round of the annual draft. The Rockets also dealt former No. 2 overall pick Jalen Green to acquire Durant from the Phoenix Suns.

With Sengun earning two All-Star selections, Thompson finishing in the top 10 in Defensive Player of the Year voting for a second consecutive year, and Sheppard placing in the top 10 in Sixth Man of the Year voting, it is clear that the Rockets have had success in developing the majority of their key players.

Based on the progression of Houston’s younger talents, as well as Durant’s elite scoring, there are hopes for the team to finish with a third-consecutive 50+ win season. This would affirm the traditional route of cultivating key players over experimenting with veteran lineups through trade and free agency.