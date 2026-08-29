Alperen Sengun Embraces Role as Turkey’s NBA Ambassador

In recent years, the landscape of the NBA has been dominated by international stars. The top four finishers in last season’s MVP voting, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Nikola Jokic, Victor Wembanyama, and Luka Doncic, all have roots outside of the United States.

Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun is another talent bringing global representation to the league. With two All-Star selections, the 24-year-old is one of the most decorated NBA players from Turkey.

In a feature with Turkish culture and lifestyle magazine Magnet Quarterly, Sengun expressed that he’d like to make a positive impact on the next generation of talent from Turkey.

"I feel like I’m representing not only myself but also Turkey. I know there are young players watching me. I want them to see not only my achievements but also how I got here and how much I love the game. If a child says, “If Alperen did it, I can do it too,” there are few things better than that."

Dec 25, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) moves to the basket against Los Angeles Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt (2) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A Breakthrough Star

Sengun was selected by the Rockets with the 16th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. Over his five seasons in Houston, he went from being a developmental piece for a rebuilding Rockets team to one of the league’s most dynamic centers.

Last season, Sengun averaged 20.4 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 6.2 assists over 72 games. He finished behind only Jokic, a contemporary with whom he is often compared to, for the highest averages in points and assists by a center.

With Sengun continuing to showcase his skills as a playmaker, the Rockets finished with a second consecutive 50-plus-win season. This served as a definitive mark that the franchise had fully recovered and rebuilt from James Harden’s departure in 2021, no longer stuck as a frequent contender in the draft lottery.

While the Rockets were eliminated in the first round of the NBA Playoffs, there are many bright spots as training camp draws closer in September. Fred VanVleet is expected to return to action, Amen Thompson has continued to make strides in his development, and Kevin Durant arguably exceeded expectations in his debut season with Houston.

Although Durant is generally viewed as the Rockets’ most valuable player heading into next season, Sengun has the potential to carry Houston’s franchise torch for years to come. Coming off a second All-Star appearance, there are high hopes that the Turkey native can raise his ceiling even higher in 2027.