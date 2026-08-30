Amen Thompson Ranked Top 5 Shooting Guard in NBA

Amen Thompson is a rising star for the Houston Rockets. Last season, he averaged 18.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 5.3 assists on 53.4% field goal shooting over 79 games. His efforts earned him a second consecutive top-10 finish in Defensive Player of the Year voting.

Last week, HoopsHype ranked the top 27 shooting guards heading into the 2026-2027 season. Thompson is positioned at No. 4 on the list. HoopsHype’s Frank Urbina wrote the following rationale.

“While his twin brother lacks as an offensive option, Amen Thompson is far more confident with the ball in his hands. A 6-foot-7 freak athlete with ridiculous burst and body control, Thompson is an elite slasher as well as an effective pull-up scorer from the midrange… If he were just able to shoot it from the outside, there’s little doubt he would have an All-Star appearance under his belt by now, if not an All-NBA nod; he’s that impactful everywhere else on the floor.”

Thompson is behind only Anthony Edwards, Donovan Mitchell, and Devin Booker in HoopsHype’s rankings, an elite group of All-Star-caliber players. This suggests that the 23-year-old has the potential to reach a similar status if his development continues in the following months.

Dec 29, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Amen Thompson (1) brings the ball up the court during the second quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Deep-Range Shooting

As suggested, Thompson’s biggest area for improvement is his accuracy from deep range. Last season, he shot 21.6% from three-point range on 1.5 attempts per game. This inefficiency and low volume can be limiting in a league that has placed greater emphasis on three-point shooting in recent years.

One bright spot looking toward next season is the Rockets’ new assistant coach, Chip Engelland. Known by the nickname “The Shot Doctor,” he has gained a reputation as a specialist in player development and shooting mechanics.

For the 2025-2026 season, the Rockets sank 11.5 of 31.5 three-point attempts per game. Sixth Man of the Year contender Reed Sheppard was the franchise’s leader in three-pointers made, justifying a higher spot in the rotation.

In addition to All-Star-level teammates in Kevin Durant and Alperen Sengun, Thompson’s improvement could raise the ceiling for a Rockets core coming off a 50+ win season. While the franchise was most recently eliminated in the first round of the NBA Playoffs, the championship window is still wide open in 2027.

Overall, Thompson’s status as one of the league’s top rising shooting guards could result in a significant boost for Houston. If all works out, an All-Star appearance could be within reach.