As the Rest of the NBA Elevates, Time is Ticking for the Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets didn't have a title window before the arrival of Kevin Durant. They were comfortable in watching a rotation almost entirely made up of young talent develop and compete, but after a first-round playoff exit in 2025, something had to evolve.

The Rockets lacked a true go-to scorer, and while no one would have criticized them had they kept the core intact, there was clear mutual interest between Houston and Durant leading up to the blockbuster deal.

At the time, the Rockets gave up low-risk assets for a win-now piece and one of the greatest pure scorers in NBA history. But it also cemented a timeline, because as long as Durant is on the roster, they can't waste any time developing.

Houston is in a very different spot this offseason compared to last. The team was ousted in the first round for the second year in a row, and with star trade rumors flying around, there's pressure on GM Rafael Stone to improve the roster, whether that be in the form of depth or doubling down on a win-now mentality.

One could look at the state of the Rockets and remain patient, because at the same time, they have so much insurance. However, reality leans in a different direction.

The NBA's recent draft lottery reform favors Houston in terms of its draft capital, but on a broader scale, the rest of the league is now forced to get competitive. No longer will the season boil down to a portion of the teams gunning for the postseason.

The Rockets will have more competition in their playoff race, and some star movement on the summer's horizon; they can't afford to stay stagnant. Time is now ticking for Houston to get better.

The Rockets need to get better in multiple areas of the game. They lack a true point guard outside of Fred VanVleet, who missed the entire 2025-26 season due to a torn ACL. Additionally, they don't have legitimate floor spacing with limited shooters in the rotation.

As we head deeper into the offseason, we'll get a better idea of where Houston leans in terms of direction. But if the front office is simply banking on running it back with the same roster or minimal changes, that isn't enough.

If the Rockets can't muster up a deep postseason run in the next few years, they'll be forced to make big changes from top to bottom. The 2026 offseason puts the pressure on them to improve in an uber-talented Western Conference and a growingly competitive NBA.