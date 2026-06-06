Should the Rockets Value Depth or Star Power This NBA Offseason?

Decisions, decisions.

The Houston Rockets have a list of offseason tasks that will determine their status not just next season, but in the coming years. Last summer, there wasn't much concern after the young core took a major leap, but they still made the biggest move of the offseason in acquiring Kevin Durant.

But after a disappointing first season with a new leader, Houston has more pressure to show improvement next year. That could be in the form of acquiring one of a few stars linked to the organization, or it could simply be waiting on a healthy roster and running it back.

Fans have debated which blockbuster trades work and which could end up being a detriment to Houston now and in the long run. No one expected Dillon Brooks' offensive leap with the Phoenix Suns, and at the time, Rafael Stone managed to land Durant for a great price. Could he do the same this summer?

Everything boils down to what the front office values more: depth or star power? There are pros and cons to both sides, and either could be a benefit to the Rockets.

What if Houston Targets a Superstar?

Apr 30, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) dribbles the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers during the first quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Houston has the ammunition to pull the trigger on another blockbuster trade. Alperen Sengun, Amen Thompson, Jabari Smith Jr., Tari Eason and Reed Sheppard highlight a promising group of players who have already competed in high-stakes playoff games. Production aside, they could be the building blocks to a franchise looking to get younger.

The Rockets also have seven first-round picks between 2027 and 2032. They could package a few picks and just a portion of that young core to land a win-now star. Their biggest need comes on the offensive end, finishing the playoffs 13th of 16 teams in that rating.

A star to pair with Durant also creates another worry for defenses, which were able to help aggressively with a lack of perimeter shooting. In the postseason, having multiple go-to weapons gives your team the best chance of closing clutch games.

No Star Hunting, But Better Depth

Jan 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. (10) reacts to guard Reed Sheppard (15) basket against the San Antonio Spurs in the second half at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

On the other hand, the NBA is becoming more of a league based on systemic fit and depth. The superteam era is dead, and while Houston wouldn't necessarily follow that exact blueprint, it would have to sacrifice long-term insurance.

The Rockets have a rotation that, when healthy, runs nine men deep. In the playoffs, that's extremely important. The NBA Finals are highlighted by two teams that have so many weapons in and out of the starting five. Does Houston really want to give up on a group of players that have already developed so well?