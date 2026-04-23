Austin Reaves Nears Return in Rockets-Lakers Opening Round Series

The main storyline heading into the Western Conference Quarterfinals match between the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Lakers revolved around injuries. Both teams have been hindered by injury but the Lakers' injuries were more sudden and certainly more recent.

And most impactful. Granted, the Rockets' injuries to Fred VanVleet and Steven Adams have certainly been impactful, without a doubt, especially on the offensive end, but they've had all season to adjust to life without VanVleet.

Although they still haven't found a way to replace him or his skillset. And they've had over three months to adjust to life without Adams, although it's quite impossible to replace arguably the greatest offensive rebounder of his era.

Adams is certainly one of them, if not the best. The Lakers found themselves entering the postseason without their best two players in Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, with little to no time to prepare for life without them.

The Lakers' injuries occurred on April 2, yet the playoffs started on April 18th. For this reason, the Rockets were expected to dominate the matchup.

However, the Rockets are down two games to the Lakers after losing both Games 1 and 2 on the road in Los Angeles, and have generally looked lost, as Rockets coach Ime Udoka has been outcoached by Lakers coach JJ Redick by a landslide.

The Lakers' role players, in Luke Kennard and Marcus Smart, have played better than several of Houston's key players and/or lottery picks to date. In fact, the duo has combined for 45 points, seven rebounds and 9.5 assists.

Oh, and red hot shooting from deep, combining for 60.8 percent from long-range. The Rockets, on the other hand, have fared just 29 percent from deep, as a collective ball club.

And the Lakers are on the cusp of getting Reaves back, as explained by ESPN's Shams Charania.

"The sense around the Lakers is that Austin Reaves is actually the one that's further along than Luka Doncic in their respective rehab processes. I am told Austin Reaves has started 1 on 1 on court work. The next step for him is to continue to go through the progressions of 3-on-3, 5-on-5."

As for Doncic, it doesn't sound as if much has changed.

"The Lakers are not expecting Luka Doncic to be back in this series. He is out indefinitely."

It's been reported that Reaves could be back in time for Game 5, which would be held next Wednesday, April 29th. The Rockets head back to Houston for Games 3 and 4, with an opportunity to tie the series up.

