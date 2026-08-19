Throughout the league’s history, there have been numerous superstars that have become strongly associated with one NBA team. For instance, Stephen Curry with the Golden State Warriors, Kobe Bryant with the Los Angeles Lakers, and Bill Russell with the Boston Celtics.

In some cases, a player will join a new team and quickly realize that their new playing destination isn’t necessarily a fit. There have been numerous NBA stars that have had short-lived stints with the Houston Rockets.

Carmelo Anthony

Carmelo Anthony signed a one-year, veteran minimum deal with the Rockets in 2018. Playing under former New York Knicks coach Mike D’Antoni, Anthony averaged 13.4 points and 5.4 rebounds over 10 games.

The Rockets started the season with a 4-6 run. In November, although Anthony was willing to accept a role off the bench, Houston’s front office expressed its intentions to part with the 10-time All-Star.

A few months later, Anthony traded to and waived by the Chicago Bulls. He went on to serve in supporting roles for the Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Lakers before announcing his retirement in 2023.

Sep 24, 2018; Houston, Tx, USA; Houston Rockets forward Carmelo Anthony (7) poses for a picture during media day at Post Oak Hotel. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Russell Westbrook

In 2019, Russell Westbrook was traded to the Rockets in exchange for Chris Paul and draft compensation. Reuniting with former Oklahoma City Thunder teammate James Harden, the two became a formidable offensive duo for the franchise.

Westbrook averaged 27.2 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 7.0 assists over 57 regular-season games. In a season impacted by the COVID-19 global pandemic, Westbrook was inactive during the latter half due to a positive test and a right quad injury.

The Rockets fell short against the Lakers in the Western Conference Semifinals, with Westbrook averaging 17.9 points and 4.6 assists over eight playoff games. This was a steep drop from his MVP performances in 2017.

After rumors circulated of his unhappiness with the Rockets, Westbrook was traded to the Washington Wizards. Transitioning into a consistent Sixth Man of the Year candidate, he would go on to have other one-season stints with various teams before his retirement in 2026.

Joe Johnson

Joe Johnson signed with the Rockets in 2018, after a contract buyout with the Sacramento Kings. Johnson averaged 6.0 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.7 assists over 23 regular-season games.

Reunited with coach D’Antoni, Johnson’s role in Houston was to add veteran depth to a team looking to make a deep playoff run. The Rockets ultimately finished with a franchise-best 65-17 record before being eliminated in the Western Conference Finals by the Golden State Warriors.

In what became his last NBA playoff run, Johnson was limited to an average of 6.8 minutes over eight appearances due to Houston’s tightened rotation. The following year, the seven-time All-Star continued his professional basketball career in the BIG3 league.

Apr 5, 2018; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Rockets guard Joe Johnson (7) shoots the ball over Portland Trail Blazers guard Wade Baldwin IV (2) during the third quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DeMarcus Cousins

In 2020, DeMarcus Cousins signed a one-year, veteran minimum contract with the Rockets and was soon reunited with former college teammate John Wall. Cousins averaged 9.6 points and 7.6 rebounds over 25 regular-season games.

Cousins’ intended role on the team was to serve as a backup to Christian Wood. With Houston set on Wood at center and Cousins unsatisfied with his playing time, a mutual agreement was made to waive the four-time All-Star.

Cousins went on to have short stints with the Los Angeles Clippers, Milwaukee Bucks, and Denver Nuggets before playing multiple years overseas. Although there is no indication that he will be returning to the NBA, the 36-year-old is still an active player in the international scene.

Scottie Pippen

After 11 seasons with the Chicago Bulls, Scottie Pippen was traded to the Rockets in exchange for Roy Rogers and a second-round draft pick. Pippen averaged 14.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 5.9 assists over 50 games.

With Pippen playing alongside Hakeem Olajuwon and Charles Barkley, the Rockets finished with a 31-19 regular-season record. As the trio were all past the prime years of their respective careers, Houston was eliminated in the first round of the NBA Playoffs by the Los Angeles Lakers.

There were reported tensions between Pippen and Barkley, which led to Pippen requesting a trade away from Houston after his lone year. He went on to play a few seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers before retiring with the Bulls in 2004.