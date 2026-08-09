Russell Westbrook Breaks Silence Amid Rockets Reunion Speculation

With the Houston Rockets recently opening up a roster spot, the franchise has continued to gain momentum as a potential playing destination for Russell Westbrook. Westbrook is coming off a one-year, veteran-minimum deal with the Sacramento Kings.

Despite averaging 15.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 6.7 assists over 64 games, there are no reports that suggest Westbrook is close to signing with an NBA team. If this free agency period continues to mirror last year’s, the nine-time All-Star may not be signed until October.

In a recent interview with CNN’s Elex Michaelson, Westbrook revealed his mindset for this free agency.

"I don't think about it, honestly. I love playing basketball, and if it happens, it works. That's my plan."

Westbrook hosted a free summer basketball camp within the Los Angeles area earlier this summer. He continues to work with his Why Not? Foundation to empower underserved communities.

The Path to Westbrook

A hypothetical Westbrook signing would add definitive backcourt depth to Houston’s roster. With Fred VanVleet returning from a major ACL injury and Marcus Smart lacking offensive production, the 2017 MVP can serve as a low-risk, proven rotational option.

Although the Rockets are below the NBA’s luxury tax with 14 players, adding Westbrook on a veteran-minimum contract would put the franchise approximately $2.4 million over the financial line. This means Houston’s front office would need to make another move before the potential signing.

Isaiah Crawford is a likely target to move or cut if the Rockets pursue Westbrook, as his $2.4 million annual salary is non-guaranteed until the first day of the 2026-27 NBA season. Crawford averaged 2.0 points over 14 games with the Rockets last season. As presumed, the 24-year-old forward is toward the tail-end of the Houston's depth chart.

ESPN’s Anthony Slater reported that the Kings have expressed interest in re-signing Westbrook, though Sacramento may not be a fit for the 37-year-old guard.

“The Kings, his most recent team, remain open to a reunion, team sources said, but are also understanding that Westbrook might not be as interested in playing a reduced role behind prized rookie Darius Acuff Jr.”

Unlike Acuff, Amen Thompson and Reed Sheppard are promising pieces of Houston’s backcourt, but neither player is slated as a point guard in the same way Westbrook has throughout his career. With Westbrook being a consistent Sixth Man of the Year candidate within the past few years, he has proven capable of demonstrating leadership in various roles.