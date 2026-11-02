Has Fred VanVleet Secured His Spot as Rockets’ Starting Point Guard?

Starting November with a 6-1 record, the Houston Rockets are one of the top teams to beat in the NBA at the moment. One of the key pieces in this hot start has been the return of 32-year-old point guard Fred VanVleet.

This season, VanVleet is averaging 13.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 6.4 assists per game. He is noted for his court vision, veteran leadership, and defensive prowess. The question, however, is whether he should remain the starting point guard for a title-hopeful Rockets team.

The top backup options at the moment are Marcus Smart and Reed Sheppard. Kyrie Irving is an intriguing trade target, though the nine-time All-Star also recently returned from an ACL injury.

At the moment, VanVleet has yet to show any deficits detrimental to Houston’s success. A trade for Irving could be explored in the following months, based on both players’ progress, while Sheppard and Smart remain solid insurance policies if the depth chart takes a hit.

Alex Golden

“Although last season was a somewhat successful year for the Rockets, they were a player short from being a legitimate title contender. With another leap from Amen Thompson, paired with the elite scoring punch from Kevin Durant, and the continued growth of Alperen Sengun, this team has the foundation of being a very difficult playoff team to go against.

But even with these three players playing at a high level, they need one more person to take them from a playoff contender to a title contender. That person? Fred VanVleet. Coming off a gruesome ACL injury that caused him to miss all of last season, the veteran point guard has already shown early into the season how important a steady hand in the backcourt is. He makes this team better with his ability to orchestrate the offense, make outside shots and he buys into Udoka’s defensive scheme. Managing his workload throughout the regular season is key. He has more than earned his spot as the starting point guard and could just be the difference maker for the Rockets to push them past San Antonio.”

Ethan J. Skolnick

"For now, it makes sense for the Rockets to see how their lineup and rotation continues to coagulate; so far, so good in a 6-1 start. But there are reasons to keep their eyes open for upgrades, especially at point guard. The Western Conference appears wide open; Oklahoma City has been decimated by injuries, San Antonio is working through a lineup change, Minnesota is without Anthony Edwards for a while, and it's too early to take Memphis's undefeated start entirely seriously, considering the weakness of their schedule.

VanVleet offers a lot of what the Rockets need for now; an organizer who can make an open shot, with four other players in the starting lineup capable of scoring in their own ways. And Smart has been a smart signing, another steady hand who can still step up his defense when required.

To win a title? That might call for more. So yes, it makes sense to monitor Irving -- as well as Jrue Holiday, who would be a perfect fit, and has title experience of his own. The injury to Ja Morant in Portland likely makes Holiday less expendable there, but maybe by February he will be."