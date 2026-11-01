Are the Houston Rockets the Most Complete Team in the NBA?

The Houston Rockets might be the most complete team in the entire NBA. The Rockets are off to a scorching start; they currently are second in the West at 6-1. When I look at their roster, I don’t see many holes. Last year, they lacked backcourt depth after losing Fred VanVleet to an ACL tear, but this season is completely different.

The Rockets Have Improved Their Backcourt Depth

VanVleet is back, and he has been solid so far in the five games that he has played in. The Rockets desperately needed ball-handling, and VanVleet has been running the offense well. The Rockets also have more backcourt depth after signing Marcus Smart. He has missed a few games, but he is off to a solid start and is a great backup who brings energy and two-way ability to an already good Rockets defensive team.

Houston Has a Great Blend of Young Talent and Veterans

The Rockets have young talent blended with veterans and star players. From that perspective, the roster is well balanced. You have Amen Thompson and Jabari Smith Jr. as young, up-and-coming players who have grown every season. You have your All-Stars in Kevin Durant and Alperen Sengun, both playing very well.

You have a bench with veterans like Steven Adams, even though he has played only one game so far, and Bogdan Bogdanovic, who provides shooting and offense, plus Reed Sheppard and Tari Eason.

The Rockets Have Been Great on Both Ends of the Floor

This team is so deep, and their offense has been great so far. They lead the NBA in offensive rating. Their defense has been great, too, as they are ninth in defensive rating.

The Houston Rockets have four players scoring over 16 points per game:



Şengün: 22.8 PPG || 61.2 TS%

Durant: 22.0 PPG || 65.5 TS%

Jabari: 19.0 PPG || 64.6 TS%

Amen: 16.3 PPG || 57.7 TS%



The Philadelphia 76ers are the only other team in the league with 4 qualified scorers… pic.twitter.com/YYzyr66Kty — Bradeaux (@BradeauxNBA) November 1, 2026

Houston also has four players averaging over 16 points per game, showing how balanced their scoring has been. Sengun is averaging 22.8 points on 61.2% true shooting, Durant is averaging 22 points on 65.5% true shooting, Jabari Smith Jr. is averaging 19 points on 64.6% true shooting, and Amen Thompson is averaging 16.3 points on 57.7% true shooting. The Philadelphia 76ers are the only other team in the NBA with four qualified players averaging more than 16 points per game.

When teams rank in the top 10 in both offensive and defensive rating, they can be true championship contenders. There aren’t many ways to beat this Rockets team, and that’s what makes them dangerous.

The Western Conference Is Opening Up for Houston

With the Thunder losing Chet Holmgren, Jalen Williams, and Cason Wallace to injuries, the door opens for the Rockets. Anthony Edwards is out for quite a while, too. The Rockets' main competition will be their in-state rivals, the San Antonio Spurs.

The Rockets have the depth and star talent to help them take control of their destiny, and I predict they'll be the No. 1 seed heading into the playoffs.