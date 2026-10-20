Here’s Where the Rockets Stand in Preseason Power Rankings

On Tuesday, the 2026-2027 NBA season is set to tip off. This summer saw the moves of LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jaylen Brown, and Kawhi Leonard, which are certain to have an impact on the league’s title picture.

Although the Houston Rockets had a relatively quiet offseason, the franchise is expected to elevate its profile in the Western Conference. NBA.com’s John Schuhmann positioned the Rockets at No. 6 in the site’s latest power rankings.

“The Rockets had the West’s third best point differential (that of a 56-win team) last season, and they now have Fred VanVleet and Marcus Smart to address their biggest issues on offense. Steven Adams is also back and the Rockets could be the best candidate (if there is one) to keep the Spurs or Thunder from getting back to the Western Conference finals.”

What To Expect

At 38 years old, Kevin Durant is currently the Rockets’ best player on the roster. Durant averaged 26.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists over 78 games last season, earning an All-NBA Second Team selection.

While there is ongoing speculation that Durant could be moved prior to February’s trade deadline, Houston’s front office should be advised to hold onto the 16-time All-Star until at least next summer.

After Durant, Alperen Sengun has shown signs of being Houston’s next franchise star. The 24-year-old averaged 20.4 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 6.2 assists over 72 games last season. He has drawn comparisons to three-time MVP Nikola Jokic due to his playmaking on the court.

Basketball - NBA - Preseason - China Games 2026 - Houston Rockets v Dallas Mavericks - The Venetian Arena, Macao, China - October 11, 2026 Houston Rockets' Amen Thompson in action with Dallas Mavericks' Kyrie Irving REUTERS/Lam Yik | REUTERS

Amen Thompson is another talent that has shown promise in developing into a superstar, recently signing a five-year, $208 million contract extension with the Rockets. Last season, he averaged 18.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 5.3 assists over 79 games, earning a top-10 finish in Defensive Player of the Year voting.

Aside from the All-Star-caliber trio of Durant, Sengun, and Thompson, Houston’s roster is loaded with both impactful veterans and youth. Notable names include Fred VanVleet, Steven Adams, Reed Sheppard, Marcus Smart, Jabari Smith Jr., and Tari Eason.

In terms of positional battles, the point guard position remains the most vulnerable. With VanVleet returning from an ACL injury and Sheppard having an impressive sophomore year, head coach Ime Udoka may decide to make adjustments to Houston’s backcourt throughout the coming months.

Overall, the Rockets have the firepower to potentially take down the best teams in the NBA. While the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder have created space between the rest of the conference, Houston could insert itself into the title picture if everything clicks.