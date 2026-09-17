Grading the Houston Rockets’ Projected Starters for Next Season

With training camp on the horizon, it is an opportune time to assess the Houston Rockets’ potential heading into the 2026-2027 season. Coming off another 50+ win year, there are high expectations for the franchise within the Western Conference title picture.

Although Houston’s roster has a familiar look from 2025, there have been strides in development that could build into next season. Here are grades for the Rockets’ projected starting lineup.

PG Fred VanVleet - B

VanVleet is gearing up to return from a season-ending ACL injury. He is expected to bring veteran leadership to Houston’s backcourt as the starting point guard, with the likes of Marcus Smart and Reed Sheppard available off the bench.

The 32-year-old is nearly five years removed from an All-Star selection and has decreased to 14.1 points per game. While he is the top option at the moment, he has the most to prove out of the Rockets’ projected starters in keeping his spot.

SG Amen Thompson - B+

Thompson has the potential to be a franchise star for the Rockets, continuing to elevate his ceiling from year to year. Last season, he averaged 18.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 5.3 assists over 79 games.

Earlier this month, Thompson agreed to a five-year, $208 million contract extension with the Rockets. While he continues to be a Defensive Player of the Year candidate, an increase in mid- and deep-range scoring efficiency could earn him an All-Star selection in 2027.

SF Kevin Durant - A

At 37 years old, Durant is considered to be the Rockets’ offensive cornerstone at the moment. Durant averaged 26.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists on 52% field goal shooting over 78 games, earning an All-NBA Second Team selection.

While his value on the trade market has been questioned over the summer, he remains a top player in the league. After finishing in the top five in total points across the NBA last season, there should be no question about who is the franchise’s first-option scorer.

Jan 16, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. (10) talks to forward Kevin Durant (7) during a Minnesota Timberwolves timeout in the second half at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

PF Jabari Smith Jr. - B

Although his talents can be overlooked when playing alongside a cast of All-Star-caliber teammates, Smith is a meaningful contributor as the Rockets’ starting power forward. Last season, he averaged 15.8 points and 6.9 rebounds per game over 77 games.

His profile within the league has continued to grow, especially after averaging 17.5 points and 8.5 rebounds throughout a first-round playoff series with the Los Angeles Lakers. He is not expected to reach an All-Star ceiling, though there is still room for growth at 23 years old.

C Alperen Sengun - A-

Whenever Durant’s departure from the Rockets comes, Sengun should be next in line as the franchise’s top player. Last season, the 24-year-old averaged 20.4 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 6.2 assists over 72 games.

One notable statistic is that, behind only Nikola Jokic, he had the second-most assists per game among centers. This playmaking should be valuable for next season, with there being the potential for an All-NBA selection.