Houston Rockets Could Be In the Mix for a Kawhi Leonard Trade

With the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade saga now completed, Jaylen Brown and Kawhi Leonard have stolen headline with the offseason carrying on and NBA free agency approaching, and it's hard to leave the Houston Rockets out of the buzz.

The Rockets are no longer interested in a deal to acquire Brown, with the Boston Celtics' asking price being extremely steep despite a willingness to move on from the former NBA Finals MVP. However, Leonard isn't completely off the table yet.

Leonard is a realistic candidate for Houston as a potential star to pair alongside Kevin Durant. The 35-year-old is coming off his best season with the LA Clippers, averaging 27.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.9 steals per game on 51-39-89 shooting splits.

Sure, Leonard is an aging star, but in a healthy season, he was the most valuable piece for LA and could be experiencing a career renaissance with multiple organizations interested in poaching him from the rebuilding Clippers.

Per Michael Grange of Sportsnet, the Rockets could be in the mix for Leonard, according to one league source.

"There are mixed signals around the NBA on the subject of his availability and the possibility of him being moved, with reports circulating that the two-time Finals MVP would be open to reuniting with his former teams, San Antonio and Toronto, though the Houston Rockets could also be part of that mix, per one source," Grange reported.

Houston has multiple needs this offseason, specifically at the point guard and center positions. However, along with facilitation, the Rockets lacked spacing and a true three-point threat in the starting five (outside of Durant).

Leonard could take pressure off the 37-year-old and provide more on-ball creation for a defensive-oriented rotation. He fits Houston's system as an elite ball-stopper, but can also score at all three levels with fantastic efficiency. He nearly led the Clippers, which started 6-21, to the playoffs.

The question then becomes who the Rockets would give up to satisfy LA, and that makes things tricky. Alperen Sengun is a name to watch as a young center the Clippers can place next to Darius Garland and rookie Keaton Wagler, but matching salaries and giving up draft picks are the most important aspects of this blockbuster.

Houston could have more leverage in negotiations with up to five young players of legitimate value, but it depends on whether the organization wants to give up a haul for Leonard.