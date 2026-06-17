Houston Rockets Top Five Prospects for the NBA Draft

The Houston Rockets don’t own a first round pick at the upcoming 2026 NBA Draft, but will still be tasked adding talent via picks at No. 39 and 53.

The Rockets needs feel clear after a disappointing season: add more point guard depth, even accounting for the return of Fred VanVleet. The team’s half-court offense struggled mightily without VanVleet last season, unable to roll out a play-maker capable to create advantages.

Here are a few options for Houston in the second round:

1. Bruce Thornton, Ohio State

Ohio State’s Bruce Thornton offers what is likely the best overall prospects in their range at No. 39. He averaged 15.9 points per game across a four-year career at Ohio State, showing bucket-getting tendencies at every level.

He’s not an elite play-maker, but is turnover-averse and would add some gravity and spacing with his scoring, making for the perfect fit.

2. Braden Smith, Purdue

If the Rockets are looking for additional passing and play-making, Purdue’s Braden Smith is the fit, having become the Big Ten’s all-time assist lead last season. He can make every pass in the book at 8.8 per game in his senior season, commanding offense with a tight handle and some scoring chops.

3. Jaden Bradley, Arizona

Jadem Bradley offers more defense than offense, but still has a good blend of skills in either backcourt position. He was a standout two-way prospect on one of the best teams in basketball in Arizona, averaging 13.3 points, 4.4 assists and 1.4 steals per game.

4. Christian Anderson, Texas Tech

Getting Texas Tech’s Christian Anderson would require a trade-up, hence why he doesn’t top the list, but it’s hard to ignore how well he’d fit the current Houston system. He offers one of the best shooters and play-makers in the class at 42% shooting on nearly eight attempts per game, in addition to 7.4 assists.

He could run the pick-and-roll with Alperen Sengun or set up Kevin Durant, making for a great fit despite his being out of their range.

5. Tamin Lipsey, Iowa State

Iowa State’s Tamin Lipsey saw a productive four-year career with the Cyclones, offering a mix of everything at guard with scoring, play-making and mostly defense. He averaged 2.3 steals for his career, and projects to be good at the NBA-level despite being undersized.