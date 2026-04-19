How Social Media Reacted to the Rockets’ Game 1 Loss to Lakers

The Rockets faced off against the Lakers in the first round of the NBA Playoffs, tipping off its most crucial series in some time. With Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves slated to miss some or all of the seven-game tilt, many penciled in Houston for its first series win since 2020.

Ultimately, things wouldn't go as planned for the Rockets, with the Lakers grabbing a big win in Game 1 behind play from LeBron James, Luke Kennard and plenty more.

Just hours before the game, it was announced that superstar forward Kevin Durant would officially miss the game with a right knee contusion, a shocking revelation that came about just the day before Game 1. For weeks now, only lead guard Fred VanVleet and center Steven Adams have been on the injury report, though Durant was unable to go in the series opener, and his loss was felt.

The Rockets’ offense struggled for most of the game, with Durant and VanVleet's absenses felt especially. Alperen Sengun, Reed Sheppard and Amen Thompson tried to patchwork together half-court offense, though it largely led to bad shot quality overall.

The Lakers would grab an early lead and wouldn’t relent, letting the Rockets get close near the end of the second quarter and start of the third, though largely keeping Houston at arm’s length for most of the game. In the fourth, multiple plays from James and Kennard would see the lead blossom all the way to 16, with Houston unable to create enough good offense to get back into it.

Here is how X, formerly known as Twitter, reacted to Game 1 between the Rockets and Lakers:

Playoff Bronny loading ⏳



Watch Game 1 of Rockets-Lakers at 8:30 ET on ABC and the ESPN App 🍿 pic.twitter.com/nHb14tgkyO — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) April 18, 2026

LBJ MAKING PLAYS ALL OVER 😤



He's scored or assisted on 13 of 17 @Lakers points... they lead early in Game 1! pic.twitter.com/UvuAlMRwsm — NBA (@NBA) April 19, 2026

🔥 Travis Scott courtside for ROCKETS/LAKERS postseason action in LA!! pic.twitter.com/2ueskbTfpE — NBA (@NBA) April 19, 2026

Rockets need to keep hunting Luke Kennard and forcing this switch… pic.twitter.com/SA0JxcrpSA — Steven Adams Stats (@funakistats) April 19, 2026

Alperen Sengun splashes home a pretty fadeaway ✨ pic.twitter.com/elUdzbTf3P — SleeperRockets (@SleeperRockets) April 19, 2026

8 QUICK ASSISTS FOR LEBRON 👑



That's the MOST in a playoff quarter of his career! pic.twitter.com/AgB8GyXhPE — NBA (@NBA) April 19, 2026

FVV coaching up Reed Sheppard during his first postseason start 💯



SPECIAL leadership. pic.twitter.com/wUz8uD6mGP — NBA (@NBA) April 19, 2026

Looking big picture past this game and season, something I’ve been saying all year, the touch on these Amen Thompson floaters is so encouraging. — RedNinetyFour (@RedNinetyFour) April 19, 2026

Sheppard has to step up for the Rockets to win this game if you arent going to get more from your bench — Lachard Binkley (@BinkleyHoops) April 19, 2026

It's a miracle Rockets-Lakers is this close with how poorly Houston is shooting:



Jabari 4/10



Sengun 3/11



Amen 4/11



Reed 4/13



HOU 33% FG as team vs LA's 59% FG — Jackson Gatlin (@JTGatlin) April 19, 2026

Sengun man give me something — Paulo Alves (@PauloAlvesNBA) April 19, 2026

Father and son in the PLAYOFFS 👑



This is really wild to witness 🔥 pic.twitter.com/xlc3uDLt6o — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 19, 2026

The Rockes have scored 27 points in the last 16 minutes — Lachard Binkley (@BinkleyHoops) April 19, 2026

Amen Thompson in the paint? That’s a bucket 💪 pic.twitter.com/BuvEwPxysK — SleeperRockets (@SleeperRockets) April 19, 2026

The Rockets were 5-20 from TWO in the 3rd quarter. — Nate Duncan (@NateDuncanNBA) April 19, 2026

LeBron looks like a solid No. 1 option in the playoffs at 41-years-old. Nobody has ever done this. Insane. — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) April 19, 2026

Rockets need so much more from Alperen Şengün.



11 points on 3/13 shooting with 3 TOs going into the fourth.



Disappointing showing from Alpi being guarded by Deandre Ayton and Jaxson Hayes. — Jackson Gatlin (@JTGatlin) April 19, 2026

Tari has to take more shots and Alperen Sengun has to play the rest of the game — Lachard Binkley (@BinkleyHoops) April 19, 2026

The Lakers are missing 57 ppg with Doncic and Reaves sitting. They are missing 7.6 Net Points per game, which is what goes to the Lakers' scoring margin.



The Rockets are missing 2.7 with KD out. — Dean Oliver (@DeanO_Lytics) April 19, 2026

My idea of Alperen Şengün as a #1 option in a playoff series feel like it has died tonight — Matt (@sixringsofsteeI) April 19, 2026

A playoff series with Aaron Holiday and Bronny James getting minutes is kinda astonishing. — Nick Crain (@CrainNBA) April 19, 2026

Luke Kennard.



COOKING.



He's got 24 points on 8-11 shooting... a new playoff career high! pic.twitter.com/wcDgRlzS6O — NBA (@NBA) April 19, 2026

This games over, no way Rockets coming back pic.twitter.com/ZrjaaaSMkp — _ (@JustAbdinho) April 19, 2026

The Rockets “young core” can’t even beat the Lakers B Team because they aren’t very good. An unfortunate fact but a fact nonetheless. — Roosh (@RooshWilliams) April 19, 2026

The Rockets anemic offense will certainly be a talking point over the next 48 hours, but the defense has been the bigger issue as has their lack of physicality. — Adam Spolane (@AdamSpolane) April 19, 2026

The Rockets and Lakers will play Game 2 in Los Angeles on Tuesday, April 21. If Saturday’s game was any indication, Durant’s availability is going to be a must for Houston, with the team having a slim chance otherwise. His status won’t be known until the ramp up to the game, though a contusion shouldn’t keep him out much longer.

There's little chance that the Rockets' young core will be able to advance past even James and co. without Durant, and that's not accounting for an eventual return from a superstar in Doncic.

Houston will ideally look to steal Game 2 in Los Angeles, before a two-game return to Houston, where it's odds may be better.

The Rockets and Lakers will tip off in the late slot at 9:30 p.m. CT Tuesday.