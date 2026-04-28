How The Rockets Can Extend Their Season One More Game

The Houston Rockets are trying to find ways to recover from allowing themselves to fall to a seemingly insurmountable deficit against the Los Angeles Lakers. The reality is that the Rockets' season is likely soon to come to an end. Whether its the next game or shortly after, the likelihood that the Rockets become the first team in NBA history to come back and win a series after falling 0-3 is a nearly zero percent chance.

However, the Rockets have plenty of talent to force at least one more game against the Lakers and keep their season alive to a Game 6.

The Rockets won their last game after a strong performance to start the game. They held the Lakers to their lowest first-round, first-quarter score after a more active defensive effort. The Rockets need to recreate that effort moving forward if they hope to keep their season alive.

Part of the defensive effort was boosted by solid performances from Tari Eason and Amen Thompson, as well as increased production from Reed Sheppard.

Sheppard is generally a target for Los Angeles' offensive players. Marcus Smart and Luke Kennard have feasted on the matchups against Sheppard throughout most of the series. Game 4 saw Sheppard do better at holding his own, using his quick hands to knock away the ball from handlers and bigs that try to use their size advantage.

With better team defense came better offense in transition. The Rockets didn't take advantage of every offensive opportunity after turnovers, but they converted enough to create a steady flow of offense. Causing the turnover and taking a possession away from the Lakers is the more important element to slow down Los Angeles' offense.

Jabari Smith Jr.'s shotmaking has been a big part of the series so far. While he didn't have an efficient shooting night in the last game, he hit all six of his free-throws and stole the ball three times. The Rockets will need him to shoot better in Game 5 to extend the series, but he is having a quality postseason run, despite the team's overall disappointment.

Alperen Şengün will continue to be a major part of the Rockets' offense as the team looks to cover for Kevin Durant's continued absence.

The Rockets have had their struggles offensively, but they mitigate some of their issues by running in transition, causing turnovers from good defense, and creating more opportunities for their players.