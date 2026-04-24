Critical Home Stand Will Decide Series For The Rockets

The Houston Rockets have limped out to an 0-2 start to the postseason with little to point to in terms of positives so far. They've been outschemed and have struggled against the Los Angeles Lakers' role players on both sides of the ball. The Rockets aren't out of the series yet, but their performances at home will ultimately decide how the rest of their series fares.

Of course, the worst case scenario is losing one or both of their games at home, but there are several outcomes that would bode well for the Rockets in a situation where they are able to take both games at home.

If the Rockets can find better offensive movement and defeat the double teams on Kevin Durant and Alperen Şengün, they'll have the tools they need to combat those elements in games moving forward.

Şengün and Thompson haven't been reliable sources of isolation buckets this postseason. Their struggles have made it harder for Durant to score in isolation due to the lack of spacing and hard traps from the Laker defense.

If the Rockets can do a better job at creating open looks at the rim and getting Durant off the ball during double teams, the Rockets will be in a prime position to win further games in the series. This would be the best outcome from Houston's home stand this series.

A good outcome that would raise some uncertainty is if the Rockets win both games by hitting shots at a high rate at home.

Players like Jabari Smith Jr., Tari Eason, and Reed Sheppard are the team's off-ball floor spacers. When they are hitting shots at a high rate, the Rockets are a tough team to beat with much more space for their top players.

However, the Rockets have proven to be an inconsistent to poor shooting team all season, making any reliance on this element of their game a dangerous prospect moving forward. Their shooting could abandon them in a critical moment later in the series, ultimately becoming their undoing if allowed to be.

The one outcome that wouldn't bode well for the Rockets is if the Lakers begin missing their open shots.

So far, players like Marcus Smart and Rui Hachimura have been highly efficient shooters, burning the Rockets with wide open shots. The Rockets shouldn't expect that their shooting will dry up before the series is over, and they could still be in position to hit the big shot near the end of an important game later in the series.

Obviously, Houston's priority No. 1 is winning both games at home, regardless of how it happens. However, the results of those games and the process that leads to winning could hint at how the series may play out moving forward.