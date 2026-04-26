Ime Udoka Explains why Kevin Durant Wasn't on Bench With Rockets in Game 3

Which is a fair take. Durant has been the Rockets' best player all season long. In fact, he's a surefire lock for one of the All-NBA teams this season, in spite of the league's 65-game participation mandate, as he played in 78 games during the 2025-26 season (his most since the 2018-19 season).

Ditto for the Lakers, who have had Doncic and Reaves on the sidelines all series. Doncic and Reaves even made the trip to Houston, despite being previously ruled out for the entirety of the series (although it's looking like Reaves could be able to make a return in Game 5, if the series goes that far).

Which is a fair take. Durant has been the Rockets' best player all season long. In fact, he's a surefire lock for one of the All-NBA teams this season, in spite of the league's 65-game participation mandate, as he played in 78 games during the 2025-26 season (his most since the 2018-19 season).

The issue with chalking the Rockets' series deficit to injury is the fact that the Lakers, the opponent, as also facing a mountain of injuries, at a much greater impact, as their two best players are also sidelined, in Austin Reaves and Luka Doncic.

What was rather interesting (and unusual, I might add) about Durant's injury was that he wasn't on the sidelines with his Rockets teammates during the game. Particularly because Fred VanVleet and Steven Adams (who both suffered season-ending injuries) were, in fact, with the team during the game.

Ditto for the Lakers, who have had Doncic and Reaves on the sidelines all series. Doncic and Reaves even made the trip to Houston, despite being previously ruled out for the entirety of the series (although it's looking like Reaves could be able to make a return in Game 5, if the series goes that far).

So why wasn't Durant with the team? According to Rockets coach Ime Udoka, Durant was getting treatment during the game, specifically in the pool, as he seeks to get his ankle ready to go for Game 4 on Sunday.

"He was working on some things, getting in the pool and trying to get some running in. And do all those things to prepare yourself."

Udoka continued.

"Back there getting treatment, ice and things you can't do on the bench."

We'll have to wait and see if Durant will be able to give it a go on Sunday in Game 4.