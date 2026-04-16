Practice Report Day 2: Houston Rockets Continue Their Preparations for Game 1

The Houston Rockets returned to practice Thursday to prepare for their first-round matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers. They held their first session of the week on Wednesday, with insights from Head Coach Ime Udoka and Kevin Durant.

Following the practice, Udoka addressed the media, deliberately withholding his starting lineup. He also mentioned his expectation that the younger players will deliver a stronger opening in this series than they did last season.

Durant talked about everything from facing LeBron James in another playoff series, being back in the playoffs for the first time in two seasons, and his experience as a young player making his first playoff appearance. Durant realizes that there is only so much you can tell younger players that they just have to experience the playoffs themselves.

That was a similar sentiment from Steven Adams last season, as he felt that once they were in the games, they would understand how different they would be compared to the playoffs.

After Thursday's practice, we heard from Udoka, Amen Thompson, and Alperen Sengun again, as Saturday's game one is right around the corner. The Rockets will be flying out later today so that they can get to Los Angeles a couple of days earlier.

Practice Day 2 Recap:

Ime Udoka was the first to speak with the media, discussing the growth of players like Amen Thompson, Jabari Smith, and Alperen Sengun. Udoka also talked about his coaching style, specifically regarding Alperen Sengun.

“When I got here, he asked for it. He said this is how I was coached growing up, you know, I don't want you to sweep anything under the rug.”

Ime Udoka was asked about coaching his players tough and how he knew when players like Alperen could be coached that way.



“When I got here, he asked for it. He said this is how I was coached growing up, you know, I don't want you to sweep anything under the rug.”



This is… pic.twitter.com/KrMc1ax3XO — Lachard Binkley (@BinkleyHoops) April 16, 2026

Udoka also spoke about the possiblity of a shortend rotation for the playoffs from his usual 9-10 man rotation to possibly 7 or 8 player rotation. Rockets on SI asked Udoka about his possible rotation.

“I mean, you can, and I think we've had enough guys in and out of the rotation this year that we are comfortable with it. The only part is you're going to increase guys' minutes in general, and I think that obviously takes away from some of the other options.”

I asked Udoka whether they will go with a shorter 7-8-man rotation in the playoffs or still use 9 players.



“I mean, you can, and I think we've had enough guys in and out of the rotation this year that we are comfortable with it. The only part is you're going to increase guys'… pic.twitter.com/XlDcV2lxPT — Lachard Binkley (@BinkleyHoops) April 16, 2026

Sengun also spoke to the media on everything from Kevin Durant to last seasons series agiasnt the Golden State Warriors. Sengun also talked about how his mentality has changed from last season when it comes to missing shots.



“Missing, making doesn't matter, end of the day, I am still taking that shot.”

Alperen Sengun talks about how his mentality has changed from last season; now, he doesn't let missed shots affect his approach in a game.



“Missing, making doesn't matter, end of the day, I am still taking that shot.” pic.twitter.com/Np3IJV671b — Lachard Binkley (@BinkleyHoops) April 16, 2026

Sengun also spoke about how much he learned from last seasons first round loss to the Warriors.

Here, @kimydavis asked Alperen what he learned from last year's playoffs and how he has grown from that experience.



Sengun said facing Golden State was the best first playoff experience he could have had, especially going against Draymond Green.



“Draymond was amazing and taught… pic.twitter.com/4T4C8Dd3hb — Lachard Binkley (@BinkleyHoops) April 16, 2026

The Rockets will be landing in Los Angeles this evening and continue their preparations for game one Saturday night at 7:30 CT on ABC.