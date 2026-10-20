Jabari Smith Jr. Reveals Biggest Takeaway From Macao Trip

Earlier this month, the Houston Rockets and Dallas Mavericks met in Macao for a two-game preseason series. Houston won the opener, while the Mavericks were victorious in the second matchup.

Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. averaged 13.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game in Macao. Off the court, he participated in various community events and had a chance to explore the local area.

During media availability, Smith discussed his preseason experience in Macao.

“I think it was a good bonding experience. Everybody is out there in a foreign space and not at home. Just kind of talking to your teammates about how you feel, talking to your teammates about what you were going through and what you're experiencing while you're out there, I think it only brings you closer together… The fans were great. The energy was great. Definitely a great experience. I’ll definitely be telling people about it for sure. Overall, it definitely was a good team trip to get better and play some games.”

Consistency in the Frontcourt

Smith was selected by the Rockets with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. He has played a key role in Houston's frontcourt as the franchise navigated itself out of a rebuilding period and back into playoff contention.

Entering his fifth year in the NBA, Smith has shown defensive prowess and consistency as a member of a Rockets team with title aspirations. The 23-year-old is expected to continue as the team's starting power forward.

Last season, Smith averaged 15.8 points and 6.9 rebounds over 77 games. He finished fifth in the league in minutes played and eighteenth in defensive rebounds.

Building on the last playoffs

Smith had a stronger performance during the postseason. He averaged 17.5 points and 8.5 rebounds over six games during Houston’s first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Lakers, with Kevin Durant and Steven Adams among those on the sidelines.

While Smith might be overlooked from a national perspective, as Durant, Alperen Sengun, and Amen Thompson all have the potential to earn an All-Star selection in 2027, his consistency has served as an anchor of security within the frontcourt.

Smith is contracted until at least 2030, suggesting that he could remain a key part of Houston’s young core for years to come, ideally alongside Amen Thompson and Alperen Sengun, who have also signed extensions. He has the opportunity to further elevate his profile within the league this upcoming season, especially with the high expectations surrounding the Rockets.