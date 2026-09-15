Jabari Smith Jr. Ranked Top 20 Power Forward in NBA

Jabari Smith Jr. is one of the developing talents that have made a meaningful impact in the Houston Rockets’ starting lineup. Last season, Smith averaged 15.8 points and 6.9 rebounds over 77 games.

Despite not reaching an All-Star level ceiling after four years in the NBA, Smith continues to gain momentum as a commendable talent at his position. He is ranked at No. 16 on HoopsHype’s list of the top 27 power forwards heading into the 2026-2027 season.

“For his career, Smith has a mediocre 55.3 true shooting percentage…. The saving grace for Smith is that despite his amount of time in the NBA, he’s still just 23, so there’s time for him to find another level. He does still have promise thanks to his size (6-foot-11), length (7-foot-1 wingspan), lateral quickness and ability to at times hit tough shots, even if he hasn’t been all that tidy in the NBA to this point.”

Starting from the list’s leader, HoopsHype’s top-ranked power forwards are Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jalen Johnson, Scottie Barnes, Evan Mobley, and LeBron James. The majority of the group is adaptable to play small forward too.

Houston’s Future

Smith was selected by the Rockets with the third overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. The six-foot-eleven forward was quickly promoted to being the team’s starting power forward, contributing to the team’s transition from draft lottery candidates to playoff hopefuls.

Last season, Smith finished fifth in the league for minutes played and eighteenth in defensive rebounds. This consistency came into play during the Rockets’ first-round playoff series with the Los Angeles Lakers, as he averaged 17.5 points and 8.5 rebounds over six games.

While Smith may be overlooked when playing alongside the likes of Kevin Durant, Alperen Sengun, and Amen Thompson, all of whom are expected to be in All-Star consideration, he remains one of the key components to Houston’s frontcourt.

Some areas of improvement for Smith include ball handling and shooting efficiency, though his defensive prowess and durability are crucial for a franchise looking to make a deep run in 2027. Tari Eason is expected to serve as a backup within the rotation.

From a broader perspective, Houston’s front office has already committed Smith as part of the franchise’s long-term future. The 23-year-old is contracted until at least 2030, along with Sengun, Thompson, and Eason. This suggests that there may be more opportunities for him to raise his ceiling in the years to come.