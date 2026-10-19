Rick Barry Talks Kevin Durant’s Impact on Team Culture

Last week, Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia expressed that Kevin Durant’s 2025 departure led him to better define the team’s culture and become more personally involved in roster decisions. Durant fired back at Ishbia’s comments in a viral social media exchange.

In a somewhat similar vein, analysts have previously suggested that Durant has contributed to a perceived disconnect within the Rockets locker room. This has reportedly negatively impacted his trade value in the eyes of some NBA front offices.

Considering that Durant’s stints with teams from this decade have ended in less than three seasons and with zero conference finals appearances, public commentary continues to buzz around the 16-time All-Star’s effects on team chemistry.

Basketball Hall of Famer and Golden State Warriors legend Rick Barry told Houston Rockets OnSI that he can’t make a firm assessment of Durant’s locker-room impact but endorsed his talents on the court.

“Since I’ve never been around him and on a team with him, it’s very difficult for me to have an opinion as to how he would have an impact on the culture of a team.

However, based upon his talent as a basketball player, I would love to have him as a teammate, and if he is used properly, he can help be a positive addition to any basketball team.”

February 19, 2022; Cleveland, OH, USA; NBA great Rick Barry during the Slam Dunk Contest during the 2022 NBA All-Star Saturday Night at Rocket Mortgage Field House. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

All-NBA Talent

At 38 years old, Durant is still widely considered to be one of the top players in the NBA. He averaged 26.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game last season, being named to the All-NBA Second Team. He also finished with the fourth-most total points scored in the league.

Regardless of whether Durant is viewed as the leader of the Rockets’ lineup, he remains the franchise’s best player at the moment. Head coach Ime Udoka may decide to slightly decrease his playing time from 36.4 minutes per game, though the two-time NBA champion has shown no signs of slowing down on the court.

With Alperen Sengun and Amen Thompson continuing to elevate their respective ceilings, and Fred VanVleet expected to bring a sense of veteran leadership to Houston’s backcourt, Durant can continue to focus his efforts on being an elite scorer next season.

Overall, Durant has been an exceptional talent for the Rockets, and Houston is a destination that can give him a realistic chance to return to the championship podium. His future with the franchise could be determined the playoff outcome in 2027.