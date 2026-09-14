Kevin Durant Ranked Top 5 Small Forward in NBA

Despite a reported lack of trade interest from NBA front offices, Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant remains one of the most impactful players in the league. Last season, Durant averaged 26.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists over 78 games.





HoopsHype recently released a list of the top 27 small forwards heading into the 2026-2027 season. Durant is positioned at No. 5.





“A freakish talent standing 7-feet tall with a 7-foot-5 wingspan, Durant has legitimate high-level guard skills as a shooter and ball-handler the likes of which we have never seen out of a player with his size and frame. The Slim Reaper is set to pass Kobe Bryant on the all-time scoring list this season, barring unforeseen health problems…. Durant remains the cream of the crop for NBA scorers today, and we expect that not to change one iota in 2026-27.”

Durant is ranked behind only Jalen Williams, Jaylen Brown, Cooper Flagg, and Jayson Tatum on HoopsHype’s list. This makes him the oldest player within the top 5.

Outlook For 2027

Durant had the fourth-most total points scored in the NBA last season, behind Luka Doncic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Brown. He also finished 10th in Clutch Player of the Year voting, further solidifying his offensive impact.

While Durant is still considered to be one of the NBA’s top scorers, team success has been elusive for the 16-time All-Star in recent years. He has not made a conference finals appearance since 2019.

The Rockets have a high upside heading into next season, however, as Durant is set to team with two players that can be franchise cornerstones in the future. Alperen Sengun is coming off a second consecutive All-Star selection, while Amen Thompson finished in the top 10 in Defensive Player of the Year voting.

In addition, Fred VanVleet is expected to return to Houston’s lineup after a season-ending injury, and Jabari Smith Jr. has shown solid consistency as the team’s starting power forward. All of these factors suggest that the Rockets could be bound for another 50-plus-win year.

Although there are high hopes for the franchise, Durant’s player option for the 2027-2028 season may raise concerns about his future with the Rockets. If Houston’s front office decides not to pursue a trade before February, Durant could potentially enter free agency without any return for the team.

Overall, Durant is projected to be one of the top small forwards in the league. The long-term plans for the two-time NBA champion are up in the air, but Houston’s championship window should be considered open for the upcoming season.