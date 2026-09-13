While the Houston Rockets have had a relatively quiet offseason, there is ongoing speculation that Kevin Durant could be moved within the upcoming season. The 37-year-old has a player option for the 2027-2028 season, meaning the Rockets could lose him in free agency for no return.

Last season, Durant averaged 26.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists over 78 games, being named to the All-NBA Second Team. There are no recent reports suggesting that Houston’s front office intends to seek a trade for him.

Despite his offensive production, there is a perception among some analysts and executives that Durant is no longer a high-commodity player in the league. In a report from Heavy’s Sean Deveney, an NBA executive suggested that the 16-time All-Star’s trade value has tanked over the last year.

“They could get a first-round pick for him, probably. Not a lot more, though, not like what Phoenix got. He’s not just a guy who gives you 26 points, all the other stuff makes it more complicated with him.”

In 2025, Phoenix Suns dealt Durant to the Rockets in exchange for Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, the No. 10 pick in the 2025 draft, and multiple second-round draft picks.

Durant’s Trade Value

There are numerous title-hopeful NBA teams, such as the Los Angeles Lakers, that could use an upgrade at the forward position. With Durant still being one of the top scorers in the league, finishing in the top five in total points last season, it’s hard to believe that front offices wouldn’t bank on him as the missing piece to a championship.

Looking at the Rockets’ projected starting lineup for the upcoming season, also consisting of Alperen Sengun, Amen Thompson, Fred VanVleet, and Jabari Smith Jr., Durant's potential departure can open a major hole in Houston’s small forward depth. Based on the strength of the team's backcourt and center position, there are limited suitable trade targets for a Durant swap.

While the Rockets were eliminated in the first round of the NBA Playoffs in Durant’s first year, he was sidelined for the majority of the series. His availability was exceptional otherwise, signaling that injuries shouldn’t be a top factor in his perceived trade value.

Overall, the Rockets have more to lose by ending the Durant experiment after one season. Unless an NBA front office can offer a favorable package for the two-time NBA champion, there is minimal reason to part ways.