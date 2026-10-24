Kevin Durant Shares Trash Talk After Victor Wembanayama Gets Blocked

On Friday, the Houston Rockets took a 114-110 victory over the San Antonio Spurs. The reigning Western Conference champions have now lost their first two games of the season, while the Rockets remain undefeated.

During the final seconds of the game, the Spurs had possession on offense and needed two points for a tie. However, Amen Thompson blocked a shot from Victor Wembanyama from inside the paint and deflated San Antonio’s hopes for overtime.

At postgame media availability, Durant shared what he told Thompson after the game-winning block.

“I said, ‘What the (explicit) wrong with him, thinking he was just going to lay it up so easily?’ It’s an emotional game. Both teams just back and forth. The Austin crowd was incredible.”

While he came up short at the end, Wembanyama finished the match with 25 points and 13 rebounds. He was San Antonio’s leader in both categories, showing promise of another MVP campaign.

A Successful Homecoming

The game took place at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. It served as a homecoming for Durant, as he played his freshman year at the University of Texas before being drafted into the NBA.

Durant totaled 20 points, seven rebounds, and six assists over 37 minutes. The 38-year-old star has yet to receive a decrease in minutes from head coach Ime Udoka. He also put a halt on the offseason’s trade rumors.

Houston’s other top stars made their impact known throughout the contest. Alperen Sengun had 29 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists, while Thompson contributed 20 points and 10 rebounds.

Fred VanVleet has continued to fit into his role as Houston’s floor general, adding 14 points and five assists. Tari Eason was another Rockets player to get into double digits in scoring.

As the Spurs are expected to remain serious title contenders as the season unravels, Friday’s victory serves as a strong litmus test of whether Houston is ready to make a leap in the title picture.

The Rockets are now one of six Western Conference teams yet to receive their first loss of the season. The other teams include the Los Angeles Lakers, Oklahoma City Thunder, Portland Trail Blazers, Memphis Grizzlies, and Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Rockets’ next game is scheduled for Saturday, October 24, against the Atlanta Hawks. Houston will be seeking their third consecutive win against a 2-0 Hawks squad. This will be the team’s first matchup against an Eastern Conference opponent.