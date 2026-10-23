Kevin Durant Talks Victor Wembanyama and Spurs Ahead of Matchup

The Houston Rockets picked up a double-digit victory over the Dallas Mavericks in their season opener. The next game for the Rockets is scheduled for Friday night, when they face the reigning Western Conference champion San Antonio Spurs in Austin, Texas.

The Spurs finished with a 62-20 record last season, and 22-year-old center Victor Wembanyama put the NBA on notice with a third-place finish in MVP voting. There are high expectations for Wembanayama and the rest of San Antonio’s lineup to reassert themselves as title contenders.

During media availability, Rockets star Kevin Durant spoke about the upcoming matchup.

“[The Spurs] are a deep team. They’ve got one of the most unique players to ever touch the floor at the center position. They’ve got plenty more guys on their team too that can wreak havoc… It’s going to be tough. We got our work cut out for us. That’s an amazing part of the NBA season, getting thrown these tests early on. We’re looking forward to it.”

“We got our work cut out for us.”



Kevin Durant is back in Austin, where he played for the Longhorns, as his Houston Rockets take on Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs tonight at the Moody Center. Tipoff is at 8:30 p.m. pic.twitter.com/glSxhgHn3I — CBS Austin (@cbsaustin) October 23, 2026

So Far, So Good

The Rockets’ win against Dallas gives fans a small sample of what to expect in the coming months. Although the Mavericks missed the playoffs last season, Kyrie Irving’s return to the court adds a stronger sense of validity to the final result.

As expected, Durant made his presence known with 30 points, six rebounds, and three assists. The 16-time All-Star played 37 minutes, suggesting that a minutes restriction may not be needed at this time.

Another top contributor from the night was Jabari Smith Jr., who matched Durant with 30 points of his own. Based on his recent performance, he can be considered one of the more underrated members of Houston’s young core.

The likes of Fred VanVleet, Amen Thompson, and Alperen Sengun also demonstrated that Houston’s starting lineup could be one of the strongest in the league, with its interior scoring and fast-break attacks.

The Spurs, facing a fellow Western Conference juggernaut, fell short against the Oklahoma City Thunder in their season opener. Wembanaya was held to 12 points, going 1-for-13 from the field.

One intriguing aspect of the Rockets-Spurs matchup will be whether Sengun, an elite playmaker, or Wembanayama, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, will make a bigger impact at the center position.

Overall, the Rockets will take on one of their top tests only two games into the regular season. The match is likely to serve as a better indication of whether Houston is ready to make another leap.