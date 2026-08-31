Kevin Durant Shocked By NBA Superstar’s Retirement

Last month, Russell Westbrook announced his retirement from the NBA after an 18-year career. The nine-time All-Star and 2017 MVP retired as the league’s leader in triple-doubles, building a strong resume as a future Basketball Hall of Famer.

Based on Westbrook’s recent production, there’s an argument to be made that he could’ve been a high-use point guard for a portion of NBA franchises. Playing on a veteran-minimum deal with the Sacramento Kings, the 37-year-old averaged 15.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 6.7 assists over 64 games last season.

In an interview with Boardroom, Houston Rockets star Kevin Durant expressed that he was shocked by Westbrook’s retirement.

"A lot of guys that have been younger than me or drafted after me have retired, but I wasn't as close to them as I was to Russell. And it's somebody I feel like can still play. It surprised me... It was shocking. Like I said, I thought he could still play. I feel like he would have been a good veteran presence in the locker room."

Jan 11, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) dribbles against Sacramento Kings guard Russell Westbrook (18) during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Justine Willard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Durant-Westbrook Connection

Durant and Westbrook are significant figures in each other's respective NBA careers, as they were teammates on the Oklahoma City Thunder for eight seasons. The partnership led to four Western Conference Finals appearances and one NBA Finals appearance.

Their career paths diverged when Durant decided to sign with the Golden State Warriors in 2016. Durant would go on to win two consecutive NBA championships with the dynastic Warriors, while Westbrook reached an MVP-level ceiling for a new-look Thunder lineup.

Though there were reported tensions between the two stars following Durant’s departure from Oklahoma City, his recent comments on Westbrook indicate that there is a sense of respect involved in their current relationship.

In the present day, the 37-year-old Durant is still considered to be one of the top players in the NBA. Averaging 26.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game over 78 games, he was named to the All-NBA Second Team last season.

Bolstered by Durant’s offensive prowess, as well as the continued development of Alperen Sengun and Amen Thompson, there are high expectations for the Rockets heading toward 2027. The franchise has had two consecutive 50+ win seasons in a competitive Western Conference.

Although Fred VanVleet’s return to the lineup is another bright spot for the franchise, his recent injury history and decline in scoring can create volatility at the point guard position. Westbrook could’ve potentially served as a fail-safe at the one position, but Thompson, Reed Sheppard, and Marcus Smart can all contribute if VanVleet faces similar challenges.