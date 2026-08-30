Will Kevin Durant Be the Next NBA Star to Request a Trade?

At 37 years old, 16-time All-Star Kevin Durant is still considered one of the top players in the NBA. Last season, Durant averaged 26.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game over 78 games.

While the 2025-2026 season was a personal success for Durant, the Houston Rockets finished as the fifth seed in the Western Conference and were eliminated in the first round of the NBA Playoffs by the Los Angeles Lakers. This quick elimination could fuel trade rumors for a superstar with a win-now mindset.

This week, ESPN had a panel of NBA experts forecast which league star will be the next to request a trade. In order from most votes to least, the results were Anthony Davis (10 points), Kyrie Irving (four points), Durant (three points), Zion Williamson (three points), James Harden (two points), and Jaylen Brown (two points).

ESPN’s Tim MacMahon provided a rationale for why Durant may request a trade in the foreseeable future.

“Irving, like Davis, has a contract with a player option for the 2027-28 season. So does Durant, who had Houston as his preferred destination when the Suns decided to make him available via trade after the 2024-25 season and signed an extension well south of his max to give the Rockets financial flexibility.”

Feb 23, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) walks around the court during a Utah Jazz timeout in the third quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Verdict

Since leaving the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2016, Durant has remained with his next NBA destination for a minimum of two years. While this is not necessarily an encouraging statistic for Houston’s front office, it suggests that the 2014 MVP is expected to be fully committed throughout the 2026-2027 season.

After a second consecutive 50+ win season, the Rockets have higher expectations heading into September. In addition to the return of Fred VanVleet, two-time All-Star Alperen Sengun and defensive specialist Amen Thompson are developing into key core players for the franchise. This should keep Durant content, which could change depending on the team’s postseason success in 2027.

In comparison, there are questions about whether Davis, Irving, or Williamson will be playoff-bound with their respective teams. The Dallas Mavericks, Washington Wizards, and New Orleans Pelicans all have had substantial shortcomings in recent years. Another streak of losses could prompt either star to force their way out prior to February’s deadline.

Overall, Houston’s young cast of teammates has demonstrated the ability to compete against other top challengers in the Western Conference. Unless there are drastic changes over the next few months, Durant is expected to remain a vital part of the Rockets.